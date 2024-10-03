skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Elizabeth L. Cobbs, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
  • Residency: The George Washington University Medical Center

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Manual Chapters and Commentaries