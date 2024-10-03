honeypot link
Rita A. Manfredi, MD
Affiliations
Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine; Associate Clinical Professor of Hospice and Palliative Medicine
George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Death and Dying