Neuropathic pain is caused by damage to or dysfunction of the nerves, spinal cord, or brain.

Neuropathic pain may result from

Compression of a nerve—for example, by a tumor, a ruptured disk in the spine (causing low back pain and/or pain radiating down the leg), or pressure on a nerve in the wrist (causing carpal tunnel syndrome)

Nerve damage—as occurs in disorders that affect nerves (such as diabetes mellitus or shingles)

Abnormal or disrupted processing of pain signals by the brain and spinal cord

Processing of pain is abnormal in phantom limb pain, postherpetic neuralgia (pain after shingles), and complex regional pain syndrome.

Neuropathic pain may also develop after surgery, such as removal of a breast (mastectomy) or lung surgery (thoracotomy).

Neuropathic pain can contribute to anxiety and/or depression. Anxiety and depression can also worsen pain.

Symptoms of Neuropathic Pain Neuropathic pain may be felt as burning or tingling or as hypersensitivity to touch or cold. Hypersensitivity to touch is called allodynia. Even a light touch may cause pain. Sometimes neuropathic pain is deep and aching. If movement is painful, people may be reluctant to move the painful part of their body. In such cases, muscles that control the painful part may waste away, and movement may become more limited. People continue to feel pain long after the cause resolves because structures in the nervous system have been changed, making the structures more sensitive to pain.

Diagnosis of Neuropathic Pain A doctor's evaluation Doctors base the diagnosis of neuropathic pain mainly on the following: Symptoms

The likelihood of a nerve injury

Results of the examination Depending on the symptoms, doctors may do tests to check for disorders that could be causing the pain. Tests may include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nerve conduction studies and electromyography (EMG), and blood tests. Nerve conduction studies and EMG help doctors determine whether pain results from a problem with muscle or nerves and help them determine where the injury or dysfunction is located.