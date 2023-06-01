Symptoms of neuropathic pain include:

Burning or tingling feeling

Deep aching

Extreme sensitivity to heat, cold, or a light touch

Neuropathic pain is often present when nothing painful is happening to you.

Neuropathic pain can make it hard to work and do other normal daily activities, which can make you anxious or depressed. Anxiety and depression can also make neuropathic pain feel worse. Not doing normal activity also makes your muscles weak, so you become even less active.