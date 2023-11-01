Мамографія

Mammograms are breast x-rays, which usually include ≥ 2 views of each breast taken at different angles. The breasts are compressed with plastic paddles to optimize visualization of breast tissue and abnormalities.

Screening mammograms are used to check for breast cancer in asymptomatic women (see Breast Cancer Screening).

Diagnostic mammograms are used to diagnose breast disorders in women who have

Breast symptoms

Palpable breast masses

Abnormal results on screening mammograms that require further investigation

Diagnostic mammograms can include standard and specialized views.

Typically, mammography exposes the breasts to about 0.21 mSv of radiation. This dose is relatively low compared with other imaging tests that use radiation (see table Typical Radiation Doses). However, radiation exposure is a concern with mammography because breast tissue is sensitive to radiation (see Risks of Medical Radiation). Mammography is sometimes recommended only for women > 40 years partly because breast tissue in older women is less sensitive to the adverse effects of radiation. Specialized mammography units and digital imaging techniques are used to minimize radiation exposure.