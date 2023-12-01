Керовані зображення

Guided imagery, a type of mind-body medicine, involves using mental images, self-directed or guided, to help patients relax (eg, before a procedure) and to promote wellness and healing (to try to effect physical changes—eg, by mobilizing the immune system). The images can involve any of the senses.
(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)
Використовується для керованих зображень
Imagery used with relaxation techniques (muscle relaxation and deep breathing) plus hypnotherapy may help reduce pain, especially in patients with fibromyalgia (1), and improve quality of life and treatment tolerance in patients with cancer. Imagery has also been used in patients with psychologic trauma, including intensive care unit (ICU) admission (2) and in those with anxiety, stress disorders, and sleep disorders.
Довідкові матеріали
1. Zech N, Hansen E, Bernardy K, et al: Efficacy, acceptability and safety of guided imagery/hypnosis in fibromyalgia - a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Eur J Pain 21(2):217-227, 2017. doi: 10.1002/ejp.933
2. Hadjibalassi M, Lambrinou E, Papastavrou E, et al: The effect of guided imagery on physiological and psychological outcomes of adult ICU patients: A systematic literature review and methodological implications. Aust Crit Care 31(2):73-86, 2018. doi: 10.1016/j.aucc.2017.03.001