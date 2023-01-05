Some evidence suggests creatine is effective at increasing work done in a short duration with maximal effort (eg, sprinting, rowing, weightlifting). A small 6-week study in 22 physically active adults also showed creatine ingestion during resistance training sessions may improve muscle strength (1). Creatine has proven therapeutic use in muscle phosphorylase deficiency (glycogen storage disease type V [McArdle disease]) and gyrate atrophy of the choroid and retina; early data also suggest possible effects in Parkinson disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Numerous clinical trials have demonstrated that creatine supplementation is well tolerated and may increase muscle mass. The effects can be seen in normal healthy people as well as a means of aiding in the treatment of muscle disorders and improving physical function and quality of life in patients with muscle disorders or osteoarthritis (2-4).