Компульсивне переїдання

During a binge episode, people eat a much larger amount of food than most people would eat in a similar time under similar circumstances. During and after a binge, people feel as if they have lost control. Binge eating is not followed by purging (by inducing vomiting, misusing laxatives, diuretics, or enemas), excessive exercising, or fasting. Binge eating occurs in episodes; it does not involve constant overeating ("grazing").

People with binge eating disorder are distressed by it. Mild to moderate depression and preoccupation with body shape, weight, or both are more common in people with obesity who have binge eating disorder than in people of similar weight who do not binge eat.