Порушення метаболізму пірувату

Pyruvate carboxylase is an enzyme important for gluconeogenesis by catalyzing the conversion of pyruvate to oxaloacetate.

There are 3 types of pyruvate carboxylase deficiency: type A (infantile form), type B (severe neonatal form), and type C (intermittent/benign form).

Deficiency may be primary, or secondary to other inborn errors of metabolism; inheritance for all forms is autosomal recessive, and each results in lactic acidosis.

Primary deficiency incidence is < 1/250,000 births but may be higher in certain American Indian populations (1). Developmental delay with seizures and failure to thrive are the major clinical manifestations. Laboratory abnormalities include hyperammonemia; lactic acidosis; ketoacidosis; elevated levels of plasma lysine, citrulline, alanine, and proline; and increased excretion of alpha-ketoglutarate. Additional symptoms for type B include hepatomegaly, pyramidal tract signs, and abnormal movement. People with type C have normal or mildly delayed neurologic development and episodic metabolic acidosis.

Secondary deficiency may be clinically similar, with failure to thrive, seizures, and other organic aciduria.

Diagnosis of pyruvate carboxylase deficiency is confirmed by enzyme analysis of cultured skin fibroblasts or DNA analysis.

There is no effective treatment for pyruvate carboxylase deficiency, but symptoms may be alleviated for some patients through dietary management and thiamin supplementation.

Most affected children with type A die in infancy or early childhood.

Affected infants with type B die within the first 3 months of life.