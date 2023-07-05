Дефіцит хрому

Only 1 to 3% of biologically active trivalent chromium (Cr) is absorbed. Normal plasma levels are 0.05 to 0.50 mcg/L (1.0 to 9.6 nmol/L). However, it is not clear whether chromium should be considered an essential (required) trace element (1).

Chromium potentiates insulin activity; however, it is not known whether chromium picolinate supplementation is beneficial in diabetes mellitus. Patients with diabetes should not take chromium supplements unless use is supervised by a diabetes specialist. Chromium supplements do not enhance muscle size or strength.

Patients receiving long-term total parenteral nutrition rarely develop chromium deficiency.

Symptoms of chromium deficiency may include weight loss, confusion, impaired coordination, and impaired glucose tolerance, increasing the risk of diabetes.

Treatment of chromium deficiency is with trivalent chromium.

