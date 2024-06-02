Ідіопатична гіперсомнія

Idiopathic hypersomnia is excessive daytime sleepiness with or without a long sleep time; it is differentiated from narcolepsy by lack of cataplexy, hypnagogic hallucinations, and sleep paralysis.

Idiopathic hypersomnia is not well-characterized. Cause is presumed to be dysfunction of the central nervous system.

Excessive daytime sleepiness is the main symptom, with difficulty waking up in the morning; sleep time may or may not be prolonged.

Diagnosis of Idiopathic Hypersomnia History or sleep logs

Sleep tests In idiopathic hypersomnia with a long sleep time, the history or sleep logs indicate > 10 hours of nocturnal sleep; in idiopathic hypersomnia without a long sleep time, it is > 6 hours but < 10 hours. In both cases, polysomnography shows no evidence of other sleep abnormalities. Multiple sleep latency testing shows short sleep latencies (< 8 minutes) with fewer than 2 REM periods. Typically, patients with idiopathic hypersomnia have difficulty waking up, and when they awaken, they experience a period of sleep inertia characterized by drowsiness, decreased cognition, and motor impairment.