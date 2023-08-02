Транзиторна глобальна амнезія

The etiology of transient global amnesia is not clear. Suggested mechanisms include those related to migraine, hypoxia and/or ischemia, venous flow abnormalities, or seizures, as well as psychologic factors.

Recent data suggest that vulnerability of neurons in the CA1 area of the hippocampus to metabolic stress is pivotal; the resulting damage triggers a cascade of changes that lead to impaired hippocampal function.

A distinct benign form of transient global amnesia can follow excessive alcohol ingestion, moderately large sedative doses of barbiturates, use of several illicit drugs, or sometimes relatively small doses of benzodiazepines (especially midazolam and triazolam).

Events that can trigger transient global amnesia include

Sudden immersion in cold or hot water

Physical exertion

Emotional or psychologic stress

Pain

Medical procedures

Sexual intercourse

A Valsalva maneuver

However, usually no trigger can be identified.