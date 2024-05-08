skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деформація за типом бутоньєрки

(Деформація за типом «ґудзикової петлі»)

ЗаDavid R. Steinberg, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2024

A boutonnière deformity consists of flexion of the proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint accompanied by hyperextension of the distal interphalangeal (DIP) joint.

    (See also Overview and Evaluation of Hand Disorders.)

    Boutonnière deformity can result from tendon laceration, dislocation, fracture, osteoarthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. Classically, the deformity is caused by disruption of the central slip attachment of the extensor tendon to the base of the middle phalanx, allowing the proximal phalanx to protrude (“buttonhole”) between the lateral bands of the extensor tendon.

    Initial treatment of boutonnière deformity consists of splinting, but it must occur before scarring and fixed deformities develop. Surgical reconstruction often cannot restore normal motion but may decrease the deformity and improve hand function.

    Деформації за типом бутоньєрки та у вигляді шиї лебедя

    Деформація за типом бутоньєрки при ревматоїдному артриті
    Сховати деталі
    There are multiple boutonnière deformities of the fingers and thumbs in this patient with advanced rheumatoid arthritis. Boutonnière deformity is characterized by flexion at the proximal interphalangeal joint and hyperextension at the distal interphalangeal joint. There also are multiple rheumatoid nodules over the knuckles and interphalangeal joints.
    By permission of the publisher. From Matteson E, Mason T: Atlas of Rheumatology. Edited by G Hunder. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2005.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.