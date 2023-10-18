1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain:

2. Lie on stomach.

3. Begin with knee straight.

4. Bend knee through available range that is pain free.

5. Slowly return to starting position.

6. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

7. Special Instructions

a. Start with least resistance, adding weight as tolerated. Band resistance can also be used.