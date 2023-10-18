skip to main content
Prone Resisted Knee Flexion

1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain:

2. Lie on stomach.

3. Begin with knee straight.

4. Bend knee through available range that is pain free.

5. Slowly return to starting position.

6. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

7. Special Instructions

a. Start with least resistance, adding weight as tolerated. Band resistance can also be used.

b. Focus on eccentric lowering phase with a count of 4 to lower and extend knee to starting position and a count of 2 for knee flexion.

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

