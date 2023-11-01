skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Розтягнення підколінного сухожилля

ЗаPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

A hamstring strain is a partial tear of the hamstring muscles most commonly at the musculotendinous junction.

Hamstring strains are common among runners. Athletes at risk include those with poor flexibility of the hamstring muscles, inadequate pre-participation warm-up, and previous injury. Older athletes are also at higher risk. As with any muscle strain, the amount of force that caused the muscle to tear determines the degree of injury.

М'язи підколінного сухожилля

The hamstrings are 3 posterior thigh muscles: the semimembranosus, the semitendinosus, and the biceps femoris.

Symptoms and Signs of Hamstring Strain

Strains of the hamstring muscles can manifest as an acute painful area in the posterior thigh when sprinting or running or develop more slowly, usually because of inadequate flexibility training.

Diagnosis of Hamstring Strain

  • Clinical evaluation

The diagnosis is confirmed by finding hamstring pain with knee flexion against resistance as well as on palpation of the posterior thigh. In mild strains, tenderness and mild swelling are present. In more severe strains, ecchymosis, moderate to severe swelling, and poor muscle function caused by pain and weakness are present.

Treatment of Hamstring Strain

  • Rest, ice, and compression

  • Stretching, then strengthening exercises

Ice and compression with use of a thigh sleeve should begin as soon as possible. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and analgesics are prescribed as necessary, and crutches may be required initially if walking is painful.

Once pain begins to resolve, patients should begin gentle hamstring stretching. When the pain has completely resolved, gradual strengthening of the quadriceps and hamstrings is begun.

Only when satisfactory strength has been achieved should patients resume running. Athletes must be made aware that recovery from hamstring injury can often take up to several months, depending on the severity.

Вправи для зміцнення та розтягування підколінних сухожилля
Squats
Squats
1. Stand with feet about hip width apart. 2. Toes should point forward to stay aligned with the knees. 3. Keeping core ... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
1. Lie on back, hold behind the involved knee to pull it gently toward the chest. 2. Gently extend the knee to straight... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Bridging
Bridging
1. Lie on back with both knees bent and feet on floor/table. 2. Perform abdominal and gluteus maximus contraction and l... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain: 2. Lie on sto... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Squats
Squats
1. Stand with feet about hip width apart. 2. Toes should point forward to stay aligned with the knees. 3. Keeping core ... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
Supine Active Hamstring Stretch
1. Lie on back, hold behind the involved knee to pull it gently toward the chest. 2. Gently extend the knee to straight... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Bridging
Bridging
1. Lie on back with both knees bent and feet on floor/table. 2. Perform abdominal and gluteus maximus contraction and l... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
Prone Resisted Knee Flexion
1. Once the inflammatory phase has subsided and the patient is able to perform knee flexion without pain: 2. Lie on sto... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.