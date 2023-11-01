Розтягнення підколінного сухожилля

Rest, ice, and compression

Stretching, then strengthening exercises

Ice and compression with use of a thigh sleeve should begin as soon as possible. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and analgesics are prescribed as necessary, and crutches may be required initially if walking is painful.

Once pain begins to resolve, patients should begin gentle hamstring stretching. When the pain has completely resolved, gradual strengthening of the quadriceps and hamstrings is begun.

Only when satisfactory strength has been achieved should patients resume running. Athletes must be made aware that recovery from hamstring injury can often take up to several months, depending on the severity.