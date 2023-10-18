Види остеохондродиспластичної карликовості
Disorder
Symptoms and Signs
Usual Mode of Inheritance
Defective Gene Product
Achondroplasia
Bulky forehead, saddle nose, lumbar lordosis, bowlegs
Fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR)
Chondrodysplasia punctata
Variable extraskeletal manifestations
X-rays show epiphyseal stippling in infancy due to calcifications
See below
See below
Chondrodysplasia punctata (rhizomelic form)
Marked proximal limb shortening
Death during infancy
Peroxisomal type 2 targeting signal receptor (PTS2)
Chondrodysplasia punctata (Conradi-Hünermann form)
Mild, asymmetric limb shortening
Benign
AD or XL dominant
Delta(8)-delta(7)-sterol isomerase emopamil-binding protein (EBP)
Chondroectodermal dysplasia (Ellis-van Creveld [EVC] syndrome)
Distal limb shortening, postaxial polydactyly, structural cardiac defects
EVC, EVC2
Diastrophic dysplasia
Severe dwarfism with rigid hitchhiker thumb and fixed talipes equinovarum
Solute carrier family 26 (sulfate transporter), member 2 (SLC26A2)
Hypochondroplasia
Symptoms of achondroplasia but milder
Fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3—not all patients)
Mesomelic dysplasia* (Langer type)
Predominantly, shortening of the forearms and shanks
Normal facies and spine
Short stature homeobox (SHOX), short stature homeobox Y-linked (SHOXY)
Metaphyseal chondrodysplasia†
In some forms, malabsorption, neutropenia, thymolymphopenia
Parathyroid hormone receptor (PTHR), type X collagen (COL10A1)
Multiple epiphyseal dysplasia
Mild dwarfism, normal spine and facies, sometimes stubby digits, hip dysplasia (often as 1st symptom)
Very heterogeneous
Solute carrier family 26 (sulfate transporter), member 2 (SLC26A2; AR form)
Pseudoachondroplasia
Normal facies, various degrees of dwarfism and kyphoscoliosis
Heterogeneous
Cartilage oligomeric matrix protein (COMP)
Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia
Predominantly, kyphoscoliosis
Sometimes myopia and a flat facies
Heterogeneous
AD, AR, or XL recessive
Type II collagen (COL2A1), tracking protein particle complex, subunit 2 (TRAPPC2, also known as SEDL)
* There are several eponymous forms (eg, Nievergelt, Langer).
† There are many different eponymous forms (eg, Jansen, Schmid, McKusick).
AD = autosomal dominant; AR = autosomal recessive; XL = X-linked.