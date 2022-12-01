Остеохондродисплазії (остеохондродиспластична карликовість)

Osteochondrodysplasias involve abnormal bone or cartilage growth, leading to skeletal maldevelopment, often short-limbed dwarfism. Diagnosis is by physical examination, x-rays, and, in some cases, genetic testing. Treatment is surgical.
The basic genetic defects have been identified in most of the osteochondrodysplasias. The mutations typically cause perturbation of function in proteins involved in growth and development of connective tissue, bone, or cartilage ( Дивитися таблицю: Види остеохондродиспластичної карликовості).
Dwarfism is markedly short stature (adult height < 4 ft 10 in) frequently associated with disproportionate growth of the trunk and extremities.
Achondroplasia is the most common and best-known type of short-limbed dwarfism, but there are many other distinct types, which differ widely in genetic background, course, and prognosis (see table Types of Osteochondrodysplastic Dwarfism). Lethal short-limbed dwarfism (thanatophoric dysplasia, caused by mutations in the same gene as achondroplasia) causes severe chest wall deformities and respiratory failure in neonates, resulting in death.
Види остеохондродиспластичної карликовості
Disorder
Symptoms and Signs
Usual Mode of Inheritance
Defective Gene Product
Achondroplasia
Bulky forehead, saddle nose, lumbar lordosis, bowlegs
Fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR)
Chondrodysplasia punctata
Variable extraskeletal manifestations
X-rays show epiphyseal stippling in infancy due to calcifications
See below
See below
Chondrodysplasia punctata (rhizomelic form)
Marked proximal limb shortening
Death during infancy
Peroxisomal type 2 targeting signal receptor (PTS2)
Chondrodysplasia punctata (Conradi-Hünermann form)
Mild, asymmetric limb shortening
Benign
AD or XL dominant
Delta(8)-delta(7)-sterol isomerase emopamil-binding protein (EBP)
Chondroectodermal dysplasia (Ellis-van Creveld [EVC] syndrome)
Distal limb shortening, postaxial polydactyly, structural cardiac defects
EVC, EVC2
Diastrophic dysplasia
Severe dwarfism with rigid hitchhiker thumb and fixed talipes equinovarum
Solute carrier family 26 (sulfate transporter), member 2 (SLC26A2)
Hypochondroplasia
Symptoms of achondroplasia but milder
Fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3—not all patients)
Mesomelic dysplasia* (Langer type)
Predominantly, shortening of the forearms and shanks
Normal facies and spine
Short stature homeobox (SHOX), short stature homeobox Y-linked (SHOXY)
Metaphyseal chondrodysplasia†
In some forms, malabsorption, neutropenia, thymolymphopenia
Parathyroid hormone receptor (PTHR), type X collagen (COL10A1)
Multiple epiphyseal dysplasia
Mild dwarfism, normal spine and facies, sometimes stubby digits, hip dysplasia (often as 1st symptom)
Very heterogeneous
Solute carrier family 26 (sulfate transporter), member 2 (SLC26A2; AR form)
Pseudoachondroplasia
Normal facies, various degrees of dwarfism and kyphoscoliosis
Heterogeneous
Cartilage oligomeric matrix protein (COMP)
Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia
Predominantly, kyphoscoliosis
Sometimes myopia and a flat facies
Heterogeneous
AD, AR, or XL recessive
Type II collagen (COL2A1), tracking protein particle complex, subunit 2 (TRAPPC2, also known as SEDL)
* There are several eponymous forms (eg, Nievergelt, Langer).
† There are many different eponymous forms (eg, Jansen, Schmid, McKusick).
AD = autosomal dominant; AR = autosomal recessive; XL = X-linked.
Diagnosis of Osteochondrodysplasias
X-rays
Characteristic x-ray changes may be diagnostic. A whole-body x-ray of every affected neonate, even if stillborn, should be taken because diagnostic precision is essential for predicting prognosis.
Prenatal diagnosis by fetoscopy or ultrasonography is possible in some cases (eg, when fetal limb shortening is severe).
Standard laboratory tests do not help, but molecular diagnosis is feasible for chondrodysplasias with known molecular defects.
Genetic testing is advised if a diagnosis cannot be made based on clinical grounds or if genetic counseling is desired.
Treatment of Osteochondrodysplasias
Sometimes surgical limb-lengthening, surgical correction of leg bowing, or joint replacement
In achondroplasia, treatment with human growth hormone is generally not effective. However, vosoritide (a C-type natriuretic peptide analog) is available and has shown encouraging results in studies (1) in facilitating bone growth.
An increase in adult height may be achieved by surgical limb-lengthening. Bowlegs can be corrected surgically. In achondroplasia and other nonlethal osteochondrodysplasias, surgery (eg, hip replacement) can help improve joint function.
Hypoplasia of the odontoid process can predispose to subluxation of the first and second cervical vertebrae and compression of the spinal cord. Therefore, the odontoid process should be evaluated preoperatively and, if it is abnormal, the patient’s head should be carefully supported when hyperextended for endotracheal intubation during anesthesia.
Because the inheritance pattern and gene mutations in most types are known, genetic counseling can be effective.
Organizations such as Little People of America provide resources for affected people and act as advocates on their behalf. Similar societies are active in other countries.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. Savarirayan R, Irving M, Bacino CA, et al: C-type natriuretic peptide analogue therapy in children with achondroplasia. N Engl J Med 381(1):25–35, 2019. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1813446
Ключові моменти
Osteochondrodysplasias are inherited abnormalities of growth and development of connective tissue, bone, and/or cartilage.
There are many types, which differ widely in genetic background, course, and prognosis, but all cause markedly short stature and often disproportionate growth of the trunk and extremities.
Diagnosis is by clinical manifestations and identification of characteristic x-ray changes.
Growth hormone treatments are typically ineffective.
Додаткова інформація
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
Little People of America: An organization providing community resources and medical support and information to people of short stature