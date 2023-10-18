Лікування порушень ходи
Common Problem
Treatment
Comments
Bone structure
Kyphotic posture due to compression fractures of the thoracic spine or poor posture
Thoracic extension, shoulder rotation, chin tuck exercises
Osteoporosis treatment to prevent new fractures
Compression fracture can be diagnosed by x-ray, and osteoporosis can be identified by bone mineral density testing.
Leg length differences
Heel lift
Usually, heel lift correction is not 100%.
Severe genu varus or valgus
Orthotics, bracing, strengthening of quadriceps
Knee replacement criteria should be reviewed.
Foot abnormality or pain
Hallux valgus (bunion)
Loss of longitudinal arch
Orthotics, podiatry care, custom shoes
Testing for plantar neuropathy with monofilament nylon is always done to detect risk of plantar ulceration.
Joint range of motion
Decreased hip internal rotation
Stretching of adductors, strengthening of abductors
Attempting to increase internal rotation by stretching is not usually effective but may prevent further loss of range of motion.
Decreased hip extension
Stretching of hip flexors, strengthening of hip extensors
Lying prone, arching back, and extending hip is often recommended.
Decreased ankle dorsiflexion
Stretching of calf muscles
Height of high-heel shoes is reduced.
Hallux rigidus (loss of dorsiflexion of the great toe)
Podiatry or orthopedic referral
An orthotic should be considered.
Muscle power
Weak hip extension
Chair rise exercises
Chair rise test may be helpful in diagnosis.
Weak knee extension
Chair rise exercises, knee extension with ankle sandbags, squats
Chair rise test may be helpful in diagnosis.
Weak ankle plantar flexion
Heel raises (using body weight)
To increase resistance during heel raises, patients can wear a weighted vest, backpack, or waist belt; they may need to stabilize themselves against a wall.
Weak ankle dorsiflexion
Muscle strengthening (eg, toe rises), ankle foot orthotic for footdrop
Patients place sandbag weights over their metatarsals. With their back to the wall for safety, patients rise on their heels (ie, lift toes off the floor).
Weak hip abduction
Hip abduction with ankle weights, side-lying position on the floor
—
Sensory systems
Decreased or impaired position sense or balance when eyes are closed during a Romberg test
Appropriate footwear
Vitamin B12 level should be checked.
Decreased or impaired plantar touch sensation as measured by Semmes-Weinstein monofilaments
Appropriate footwear
Assess for diabetes and alcohol abuse and, if none, consider nerve conduction studies.
Dizziness or vertigo
—
Motor control/balance
Tandem stance or single-leg stance < 5 seconds or turning 360° (both to right and left) requires > 10 steps or patient is unsteady during turning
Balance training involving static and dynamic balance, tai chi, or the equivalent
Vitamin D supplementation 25 mcg (1000 units) once a day reduces risk of falls and fractures for patients in nursing home settings.
Forward lean
Bradykinesia
Leg hypertonia
Parkinsonian signs
Physical therapy training to maintain or improve motor control/balance
Assess for Parkinson disease.
CT or MRI can detect lacunar infarcts, cerebellar changes, and white matter disease.
Physical and cardiovascular fitness
Dizziness due to postural hypotension
Review of medications for possible cause, compression stockings
Fatigue, shortness of breath, inability to walk > 300 m at usual pace
Regular walking program
Patients should be assessed for angina, heart failure, pulmonary disease, and claudication.
A 6-minute walking distance is measured.