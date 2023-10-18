skip to main content
Деякі генетичні причини втрати слуху

Syndrome

Inheritance Pattern

Clinical Findings

Branchio-oto-renal syndrome (Melnick-Fraser syndrome)

AD

Most have hearing loss and ear abnormalities

Associated with renal abnormalities and branchial cleft cysts or fistulas

Jervell and Lange-Nielsen syndrome

AR

Profound congenital hearing loss

Abnormal cardiac rhythms (eg, prolonged QTc interval)

Increased risk of syncope and sudden death

Pendred syndrome

AR

Progressive hearing loss

Associated with simple nontoxic goiter (euthyroid goiter), congenital goiter, and vestibular symptoms

Stickler syndrome

AD

Hearing loss varies in degree and may become more severe over time

Associated with bony and skeletal abnormalities

Many have severe nearsightedness

Usher syndrome

AR

Accounts for 3 to 6% of all children who are deaf and another 3 to 6% of children who are hard of hearing

Associated with retinitis pigmentosa

Three clinical types

Waardenburg syndrome

AD

When hearing loss occurs, it is congenital 

Associated with pigmentary changes in hair, eyes, and skin

Four recognized types, each with different physical characteristics

AD = autosomal dominant; AR = autosomal recessive.

