Деякі генетичні причини втрати слуху
Syndrome
Inheritance Pattern
Clinical Findings
Branchio-oto-renal syndrome (Melnick-Fraser syndrome)
Most have hearing loss and ear abnormalities
Associated with renal abnormalities and branchial cleft cysts or fistulas
Jervell and Lange-Nielsen syndrome
Profound congenital hearing loss
Abnormal cardiac rhythms (eg, prolonged QTc interval)
Increased risk of syncope and sudden death
Pendred syndrome
Progressive hearing loss
Associated with simple nontoxic goiter (euthyroid goiter), congenital goiter, and vestibular symptoms
Stickler syndrome
Hearing loss varies in degree and may become more severe over time
Associated with bony and skeletal abnormalities
Many have severe nearsightedness
Usher syndrome
Accounts for 3 to 6% of all children who are deaf and another 3 to 6% of children who are hard of hearing
Associated with retinitis pigmentosa
Three clinical types
Waardenburg syndrome
When hearing loss occurs, it is congenital
Associated with pigmentary changes in hair, eyes, and skin
Four recognized types, each with different physical characteristics
AD = autosomal dominant; AR = autosomal recessive.