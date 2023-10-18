skip to main content
Деякі препарати, що мають різну токсичність у дітей

Drug

Clinical Syndrome

Mechanism

Comments

Anesthetics, topical (eg, benzocaine, mixture of lidocaine and prilocaine)

Cyanosis

Formation of methemoglobin (ferrous iron oxidized to ferric iron)

Incidence rare

Ceftriaxone

Jaundice

Kernicterus

Bilirubin displaced from albumin

Affects only neonates

Codeine*

Respiratory depression

Death

Ultrarapid metabolization of codeine to morphine

Genetic variant

Deaths have occurred after surgery and in a breastfed infant whose mother took codeine

Diphenoxylate

Respiratory depression

Death

CNS depression (in immature CNS)

Overdose syndrome, usually in children < 2 years

Fluoroquinolones

Cartilage toxicity

Unknown

Suspected based on animal studies, but adverse effects in humans unproved—short-term use may be safe

Lindane (topical)

Seizures

CNS toxicity

Probably enhanced absorption in children

Should not be used in children < 50 kg (alternative should be used)

Prochlorperazine

Altered CNS function

Extrapyramidal effects

Opisthotonus

Bulging fontanelles

Actions via multiple CNS receptors

Febrile and dehydrated infants especially at risk

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Suicidal ideation

Unknown

Increased incidence of suicidal ideation in children and adolescents

Tetracycline

Discoloration and pitting of tooth enamel

Chelation with calcium in growing teeth

Not given to children < 8 years

* See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' clinical report about codeine metabolism in children.

CNS = central nervous system.

