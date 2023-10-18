Деякі препарати, що мають різну токсичність у дітей
Drug
Clinical Syndrome
Mechanism
Comments
Anesthetics, topical (eg, benzocaine, mixture of lidocaine and prilocaine)
Cyanosis
Formation of methemoglobin (ferrous iron oxidized to ferric iron)
Incidence rare
Ceftriaxone
Bilirubin displaced from albumin
Affects only neonates
Codeine*
Respiratory depression
Death
Ultrarapid metabolization of codeine to morphine
Genetic variant
Deaths have occurred after surgery and in a breastfed infant whose mother took codeine
Diphenoxylate
Respiratory depression
Death
CNS depression (in immature CNS)
Overdose syndrome, usually in children < 2 years
Fluoroquinolones
Cartilage toxicity
Unknown
Suspected based on animal studies, but adverse effects in humans unproved—short-term use may be safe
Lindane (topical)
Seizures
CNS toxicity
Probably enhanced absorption in children
Should not be used in children < 50 kg (alternative should be used)
Prochlorperazine
Altered CNS function
Extrapyramidal effects
Opisthotonus
Bulging fontanelles
Actions via multiple CNS receptors
Febrile and dehydrated infants especially at risk
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors
Suicidal ideation
Unknown
Increased incidence of suicidal ideation in children and adolescents
Tetracycline
Discoloration and pitting of tooth enamel
Chelation with calcium in growing teeth
Not given to children < 8 years
* See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' clinical report about codeine metabolism in children.
CNS = central nervous system.