Деякі причини зубного болю
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Periapical abscess
Constant pain that worsens when chewing or biting
Normally precise identification of the involved tooth by the patient
Tooth tender to percussion (tapping with a metal probe or tongue blade)
Sometimes visible fluctuant swelling of mucosa over the affected root, painful swelling of the adjacent cheek and/or lip
Dental evaluation
Apical periodontitis
Symptoms and findings similar to those of apical abscess but less severe and without swelling over the root
Dental evaluation
Caries (dentinal sensitivity)
Pain after stimulation (eg, heat, cold, sweet food or drink, brushing)
Pain is isolated to a single tooth and usually stops when stimulus is removed
Usually a visible carious lesion or a root surface exposed by gum recession or abrasion
Dental evaluation
Incomplete fracture of the crown of a vital tooth
Sharp pain on release from a chewing stroke
Marked sensitivity to cold
Dental evaluation
Irreversible pulpitis
Pain without stimulation, lingering pain after stimulation, or both
Sometimes difficulty identifying the involved tooth
Dental evaluation
Pericoronitis caused by eruption or partial impaction of a third molar (wisdom tooth)
Constant dull pain, especially with chewing
Inflammation around the mandibular wisdom tooth, sometimes with purulent drainage
Trismus may occur and limit opening
Dental evaluation
Pulp damage caused by trauma
Tooth discoloration (may be delayed up to many years after injury)
Can result in an apical abscess
Dental evaluation
Reversible pulpitis
Similar to caries but with difficulty identifying the involved tooth
Dental evaluation
Many maxillary posterior teeth (eg, molars, premolars) sensitive when chewing and to percussion
Pain during positional changes, especially lowering the head (eg, tying shoe laces)
Often nasal discharge and tenderness to percussion over the affected sinus
Sinus CT
Dental evaluation if no sinusitis detected
Teething
Discomfort and fussiness during tooth eruption in young children
Drooling common, chewing on things (eg, crib rail)
Clinical evaluation
Vertical root fracture
Tooth that is mobile and exquisitely sensitive to touch
Isolated deep periodontal probing depth
Characteristic “J” appearance on x-ray
Dental evaluation
* Dental evaluation entails referral to a dentist for examination and usually dental x-rays.