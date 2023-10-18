skip to main content
Деякі причини зубного болю

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Periapical abscess

Constant pain that worsens when chewing or biting

Normally precise identification of the involved tooth by the patient

Tooth tender to percussion (tapping with a metal probe or tongue blade)

Sometimes visible fluctuant swelling of mucosa over the affected root, painful swelling of the adjacent cheek and/or lip

Dental evaluation

Apical periodontitis

Symptoms and findings similar to those of apical abscess but less severe and without swelling over the root

Dental evaluation

Caries (dentinal sensitivity)

Pain after stimulation (eg, heat, cold, sweet food or drink, brushing)

Pain is isolated to a single tooth and usually stops when stimulus is removed

Usually a visible carious lesion or a root surface exposed by gum recession or abrasion

Dental evaluation

Incomplete fracture of the crown of a vital tooth

Sharp pain on release from a chewing stroke

Marked sensitivity to cold

Dental evaluation

Irreversible pulpitis

Pain without stimulation, lingering pain after stimulation, or both

Sometimes difficulty identifying the involved tooth

Dental evaluation

Pericoronitis caused by eruption or partial impaction of a third molar (wisdom tooth)

Constant dull pain, especially with chewing

Inflammation around the mandibular wisdom tooth, sometimes with purulent drainage

Trismus may occur and limit opening

Dental evaluation

Pulp damage caused by trauma

Tooth discoloration (may be delayed up to many years after injury)

Can result in an apical abscess

Dental evaluation

Reversible pulpitis

Similar to caries but with difficulty identifying the involved tooth

Dental evaluation

Sinusitis

Many maxillary posterior teeth (eg, molars, premolars) sensitive when chewing and to percussion

Pain during positional changes, especially lowering the head (eg, tying shoe laces)

Often nasal discharge and tenderness to percussion over the affected sinus

Sinus CT

Dental evaluation if no sinusitis detected

Teething

Discomfort and fussiness during tooth eruption in young children

Drooling common, chewing on things (eg, crib rail)

Clinical evaluation

Vertical root fracture

Tooth that is mobile and exquisitely sensitive to touch

Isolated deep periodontal probing depth

Characteristic “J” appearance on x-ray

Dental evaluation

* Dental evaluation entails referral to a dentist for examination and usually dental x-rays.

