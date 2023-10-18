Деякі причини анального свербежу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Anorectal disorders
Purulent discharge
Pain in the rectum (sometimes) and/or abdomen (often)
Sometimes draining fistula
Sometimes diarrhea
Anoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy
Hemorrhoids (internal or external)
With internal hemorrhoids, bleeding (a small amount of blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl)
With external hemorrhoids, a painful, swollen lump on the anus
Clinical evaluation
Usually anoscopy or sigmoidoscopy
Infections
Bacterial infection (secondary to scratching)
Inflamed, excoriated area
Clinical evaluation
A rash around the anus
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes examination of skin scrapings
Usually in children
Sometimes present in several family members
Microscopic examination of transparent tape that was applied to the anal area to check for pinworm eggs (see diagnosis of pinworms)
Intense itching, usually worse at night
Possibly itching of other body areas
Possibly pink, thin, slightly raised lines or bumps (burrows) on the affected areas
Clinical evaluation
Examination of skin scrapings
Skin disorders
An itchy, red, oozing, and crusty rash
Clinical evaluation
Perianal carcinoma (eg, Bowen disease, extramammary Paget disease)
Scaly or crusted lesion
Biopsy
Typical psoriatic plaques
Sometimes plaques on other areas of the skin
Clinical evaluation
Small flap of tissue on anus
Clinical evaluation
Drugs
Antibiotics
Current or recent antibiotic use
Trial of elimination
Foods and dietary supplements
Beer, caffeine, chocolate, hot peppers, milk products, nuts, tomato products, citrus fruits, spices, or vitamin C tablets
Symptoms only after ingestion of substance
Trial of elimination
Hygiene-related problems
Excessive sweating described by the person, particularly with wearing of tight and/or synthetic clothing
Trial of measures to limit sweating (eg, wearing loose cotton underwear, changing underwear frequently)
Overly meticulous or aggressive cleansing of the anal area
Poor cleansing
Inappropriate cleansing practices described by the patient
Trial of a change in cleansing practices
Skin irritants
Local anesthetics, ointments, soaps, and sanitary wipes
Use of a possibly irritating or sensitizing substance described by the patient
Trial of elimination