Деякі причини анального свербежу

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Anorectal disorders

Inflammatory bowel disease (eg, Crohn disease)

Purulent discharge

Pain in the rectum (sometimes) and/or abdomen (often)

Sometimes draining fistula

Sometimes diarrhea

Anoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy

Hemorrhoids (internal or external)

With internal hemorrhoids, bleeding (a small amount of blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl)

With external hemorrhoids, a painful, swollen lump on the anus

Clinical evaluation

Usually anoscopy or sigmoidoscopy

Infections

Bacterial infection (secondary to scratching)

Inflamed, excoriated area

Clinical evaluation

Candida

A rash around the anus

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes examination of skin scrapings

Pinworms

Usually in children

Sometimes present in several family members

Microscopic examination of transparent tape that was applied to the anal area to check for pinworm eggs (see diagnosis of pinworms)

Scabies

Intense itching, usually worse at night

Possibly itching of other body areas

Possibly pink, thin, slightly raised lines or bumps (burrows) on the affected areas

Clinical evaluation

Examination of skin scrapings

Skin disorders

Atopic dermatitis

An itchy, red, oozing, and crusty rash

Clinical evaluation

Perianal carcinoma (eg, Bowen disease, extramammary Paget disease)

Scaly or crusted lesion

Biopsy

Psoriasis

Typical psoriatic plaques

Sometimes plaques on other areas of the skin

Clinical evaluation

Skin tags

Small flap of tissue on anus

Clinical evaluation

Drugs

Antibiotics

Current or recent antibiotic use

Trial of elimination

Foods and dietary supplements

Beer, caffeine, chocolate, hot peppers, milk products, nuts, tomato products, citrus fruits, spices, or vitamin C tablets

Symptoms only after ingestion of substance

Trial of elimination

Hygiene-related problems

Excessive sweating

Excessive sweating described by the person, particularly with wearing of tight and/or synthetic clothing

Trial of measures to limit sweating (eg, wearing loose cotton underwear, changing underwear frequently)

Overly meticulous or aggressive cleansing of the anal area

Poor cleansing

Inappropriate cleansing practices described by the patient

Trial of a change in cleansing practices

Skin irritants

Local anesthetics, ointments, soaps, and sanitary wipes

Use of a possibly irritating or sensitizing substance described by the patient

Trial of elimination

