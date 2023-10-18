skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі причини галітозу

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Oral conditions

Bacteria on dorsum of tongue

Malodorous tongue scrapings, healthy oral tissue

Clinical evaluation

Gingival or periodontal disease

Oral disease, often including bleeding and/or purulent exudate

Apparent during the examination

Often history of poor oral hygiene

Clinical evaluation

Dental consultation

Necrotic oral cancer (rare—usually identified before becoming necrotic)

Lesion usually identifiable during the examination

In older patients, who often have extensive history of using alcohol, tobacco, or both

Biopsy, CT, or MRI

Extraoral disorders

Nasal foreign body*

Usually in children

Purulent or bloody nasal discharge

Visible on examination

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes imaging

Necrotic nasopharyngeal cancer*

Discomfort with swallowing

Clinical evaluation

Necrotic pulmonary infection (eg, lung abscess, bronchiectasis, foreign body)

Productive cough

Fevers

Chest x-ray

Sputum cultures

Sometimes CT or bronchoscopy

Psychogenic halitosis

Malodor not detected by others

Often history of other functional complaints

Clinical evaluation

Sinus infection*

Purulent nasal discharge

Facial pain, headache, or both

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes CT

Zenker diverticulum

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Undigested food regurgitated when lying down or bending over

Video barium swallow or upper gastrointestinal endoscopy

Ingested substances†

Alcoholic beverages, garlic, onions, tobacco

Use apparent on history

Clinical evaluation

Trial of avoidance

* Malodor is typically more prominent from the nose than the mouth.

† Typically, a diagnosis of exclusion after examination rules out other causes.

