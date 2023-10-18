Деякі причини галітозу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Oral conditions
Bacteria on dorsum of tongue
Malodorous tongue scrapings, healthy oral tissue
Clinical evaluation
Gingival or periodontal disease
Oral disease, often including bleeding and/or purulent exudate
Apparent during the examination
Often history of poor oral hygiene
Clinical evaluation
Dental consultation
Necrotic oral cancer (rare—usually identified before becoming necrotic)
Lesion usually identifiable during the examination
In older patients, who often have extensive history of using alcohol, tobacco, or both
Biopsy, CT, or MRI
Extraoral disorders
Nasal foreign body*
Usually in children
Purulent or bloody nasal discharge
Visible on examination
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes imaging
Necrotic nasopharyngeal cancer*
Discomfort with swallowing
Clinical evaluation
Necrotic pulmonary infection (eg, lung abscess, bronchiectasis, foreign body)
Productive cough
Fevers
Chest x-ray
Sputum cultures
Sometimes CT or bronchoscopy
Psychogenic halitosis
Malodor not detected by others
Often history of other functional complaints
Clinical evaluation
Sinus infection*
Purulent nasal discharge
Facial pain, headache, or both
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes CT
Undigested food regurgitated when lying down or bending over
Video barium swallow or upper gastrointestinal endoscopy
Ingested substances†
Alcoholic beverages, garlic, onions, tobacco
Use apparent on history
Clinical evaluation
Trial of avoidance
* Malodor is typically more prominent from the nose than the mouth.
† Typically, a diagnosis of exclusion after examination rules out other causes.