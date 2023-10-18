Деякі причини гострої* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
Asthma, bronchospasm, or reactive airway disease
Wheezing and poor air exchange that arise spontaneously or after exposure to specific stimuli (eg, allergen, URI, cold, exercise)
Possibly pulsus paradoxus
Often a preexisting history of reactive airway disease
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes pulmonary function testing or peak flow measurement
Sudden onset of cough or stridor in a patient (typically an infant or young child) without URI or constitutional symptoms
Inspiratory and expiratory chest x-rays
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, tachypnea, diminished breath sounds, and hyperresonance to percussion
May follow injury or occur spontaneously (especially in tall, thin patients and in patients with COPD)
Chest x-ray
Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, tachypnea, and tachycardia
Often risk factors for pulmonary embolism (eg, cancer, immobilization, DVT, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives or other estrogen-containing drugs, recent surgery or hospitalization, family history)
CT angiography
Less often, V/Q scanning and possibly pulmonary arteriography
Toxin-induced airway damage (eg, due to inhalation of chlorine or hydrogen sulfide)
Sudden onset after occupational exposure or inappropriate use of cleaning agents
Inhalation usually obvious by history
Chest x-ray
Sometimes ABG measurement and observation to determine severity
Cardiac causes
Substernal chest pressure or pain that may or may not radiate to the arm or jaw, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac enzyme testing
Papillary muscle dysfunction or rupture
Sudden onset of chest pain, new or loud holosystolic murmur, and signs of heart failure, particularly in patients with recent MI
Auscultation
Echocardiography
Other causes
Anxiety disorder causing hyperventilation
Situational dyspnea often accompanied by psychomotor agitation and paresthesias in the fingers or around the mouth
Normal examination findings and pulse oximetry measurements
Clinical evaluation
Diagnosis of exclusion
Acute diaphragmatic paralysis
Often sudden onset after trauma affecting the phrenic nerve‡
Frequent orthopnea
Chest x-ray
Fluoroscopic sniff test
* Acute dyspnea occurs within minutes of triggering event.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
‡ Dyspnea may be delayed and may occur mainly after exertion.
ABG = arterial blood gas; BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; CAD = coronary artery disease; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; ECG = electrocardiography; MI = myocardial infarction; S3 = third heart sound; URI = upper respiratory infection; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion.