Гістологія слизової тонкої кишки при деяких порушеннях мальабсорбції
Disorder
Histologic Characteristics
Normal
Fingerlike villi with a villous:crypt ratio of about 4:1
Columnar epithelial cells with numerous regular microvilli (brush border)
Mild round cell infiltration in the lamina propria
Celiac disease (untreated)
Virtual absence of villi and elongated crypts
Increased intraepithelial lymphocytes and round cells (especially plasma cells) in the lamina propria
Cuboidal epithelial cells with scanty, irregular microvilli
Dilation and ectasia of the intramucosal lymphatics
Range from minimal changes in villous height and moderate epithelial cell damage to virtual absence of villi and elongated crypts with lymphocyte infiltration in the lamina propria
Lamina propria densely infiltrated with periodic acid-Schiff–positive macrophages
Villous structure possibly obliterated in severe lesions