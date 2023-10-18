Рекомендації щодо скринінгової мамографії раку молочної залози у жінок із середнім ризиком
Recommendations
USPSTF
ACS
ACP
AAFP
ACOG
ACR
NCCN
Consider younger initiation age (based on risk factors and shared decision-making)
—
40-44
40-49
40-49
—
—
—
Initiation age (years)
40
45
50
50
40
40
40
Frequency (years)
2
Yearly until age 54, then every 1-2 years
2
1-2
1-2
1
1
Cessation age (years)
75
Life expectancy < 10 years
75†
75†
75†
Limited life expectancy
75†
† Women age > 75: Screening may be done based on shared decision-making taking into consideration health status and life expectancy.
AAFP = American Academy of Family Physicians; ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; ACP = American College of Physicians; ACR = American College of Radiology; ACS = American Cancer Society; NCCN = National Comprehensive Cancer Network; USPSTF = US Preventive Services Task Force.