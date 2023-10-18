skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Рекомендації щодо скринінгової мамографії раку молочної залози у жінок із середнім ризиком

Recommendations

USPSTF

ACS

ACP

AAFP

ACOG

ACR

NCCN

Consider younger initiation age (based on risk factors and shared decision-making)

40-44

40-49

40-49

Initiation age (years)

40

45

50

50

40

40

40

Frequency (years)

2

Yearly until age 54, then every 1-2 years

2

1-2

1-2

1

1

Cessation age (years)

75

Life expectancy < 10 years

75†

75†

75†

Limited life expectancy

75†

† Women age > 75: Screening may be done based on shared decision-making taking into consideration health status and life expectancy.

AAFP = American Academy of Family Physicians; ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; ACP = American College of Physicians; ACR = American College of Radiology; ACS = American Cancer Society; NCCN = National Comprehensive Cancer Network; USPSTF = US Preventive Services Task Force.

