Обстеження на деякі поширені невиявлені травми м'яких тканин
Symptom
Characteristic History
Finding
Injury
Shoulder pain
Seizure
Electric shock
Restriction of passive external rotation with the elbow flexed
Posterior shoulder (glenohumeral) dislocation, possibly bilateral
History of shoulder dislocation in patients > 40
Inability to maintain a position at 90° of abduction when slight downward pressure is applied (drop-arm test)
Acute complete rotator cuff tear
Various mechanisms (eg, pile-on injury in football, direct blow to joint)
Tenderness over the sternoclavicular joint
Sternoclavicular joint injury
Most often, fall on the point of the shoulder
Tenderness over the acromioclavicular area
Acromioclavicular strain or disruption (shoulder separation)
Knee pain or swelling
Various mechanisms
Weak or absent active knee extension and normal knee x-rays
Quadriceps tendon rupture
Patellar tendon rupture
For other commonly missed injuries, see tables Examination for Some Commonly Missed Fractures and Examination for Some Commonly Missed Injuries.