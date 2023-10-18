Біогенез пероксисом і розлади дуже довголанцюгового метаболізму жирних кислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Cerebrohepatorenal syndrome (Zellweger syndrome; 214100*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Decreased dihydroxyacetone phosphate acyltransferase and plasmalogen; elevated very long-chain fatty acids, phytanic acid, pipecolate, iron, and total iron-binding capacity
Clinical features: Growth failure, large fontanelles, macrocephaly, turribrachycephaly, dysmorphic facies, cataracts, nystagmus, congenital heart disease, hepatomegaly, biliary dysgenesis, hypospadias, renal cysts, hypotonia, brain malformation
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment, although cholic acid is being evaluated
Peroxin-2
Peroxin-3
Peroxin-5
Peroxin-6
Peroxin-12
Peroxin-14
Peroxin-26
Neonatal adrenoleukodystrophy (202370*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Elevated very long-chain fatty acids
Clinical features: Dolichocephaly, dysmorphic facies, cataracts, hyperpigmentation, seizures, developmental delay, adrenal insufficiency
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Peroxin-5
Peroxin-10
Peroxin-13
Peroxin-26
Infantile Refsum disease (266510*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phytanic acid, cholesterol, very long-chain fatty acids, dihydroxycholestanoic acid, trihydroxycholestanoic acid, and pipecolic acid
Clinical features: Growth and developmental delay, peripheral neuropathy, hypotonia, deafness, facial dysmorphism, retinopathy, osteoporosis, steatorrhea, episodic bleeding, hepatomegaly
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Peroxin-2
Peroxin-26
Biochemical profile: In type 1 (215100*), plasmalogen deficiency, elevated plasma phytanic acid and unprocessed 3-oxoacyl CoA thiolase, acyl-CoA dihydroxyacetonephosphate acyltransferase deficiency
In type 2 (222765*), normal plasmalogen, phytanic acid, alkyl dihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase, and peroxisomal thiolase; dihydroacetonephosphate acyltransferase deficiency
In type 3 (600121*), abnormal peroxisomes, alkyl dihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase deficiency
Clinical features: Dwarfism with rhizomelic limb shortening, punctuate epiphyseal calcification, and metaphyseal splaying; severe growth and developmental delay; microcephaly; midface hypoplasia; micrognathia; sensorineural deafness; cataracts; cleft palate; ichthyosis; respiratory difficulties; kyphoscoliosis; vertebral clefts; spasticity; cortical atrophy; seizures; death before 2 years
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Type 1 (215100*)
Peroxin-7
Type 2 (222765*)
Dihydroxyacetonephosphate acyltransferase
Type 3 (600121*)
Alkyldihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase
Hyperpipecolicacidemia (239400*)
Pipecolate oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma pipecolate, mild generalized aminoaciduria
Clinical features: Hepatomegaly, demyelination, central nervous system degeneration, severe intellectual disability and developmental delay, retinopathy
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (300100*)
ATP-binding cassette transporter 1
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma very long-chain fatty acids, peroxisomal lignoceroyl-CoA ligase deficiency
Clinical features: Hyperpigmentation, blindness, cognitive hearing loss, spastic paraplegia, impotence, sphincter disturbance, ataxia, dysarthria, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, pontine and cerebellar atrophy
Treatment: Adrenal hormone replacement, bone marrow transplantation
4:1 mixture of glyceryl trioleate and glycerol trierucate (Lorenzo’s oil) apparently of no clinical benefit once the disease manifests but may slow progression if used prior to symptom onset
Some success in current gene therapy trials
Acyl-CoA oxidase 1 deficiency (pseudoneonatal adrenoleukodystrophy; 264470*)
Straight-chain peroxisomal acyl-CoA oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma very long-chain fatty acids; normal peroxisomal phytanate, pipecolate, dihydroxycholestanoic acid, and trihydroxycholestanoic acid
Clinical features: Neonatal hypotonia, developmental delay, sensorineural deafness, retinopathy, no dysmorphic features, leukodystrophy at age 2 to 3 years
Treatment: Not established
D-Bifunctional protein deficiency (261515*)
D-bifunctional enzyme
Biochemical profile: Elevated serum very long-chain fatty acids and pipecolate, elevated trihydroxycholestanoic acid in duodenal aspirate, peroxisomal 3-oxoacyl-CoA thiolase defect
Clinical features: Hypotonia, exaggerated startle reflex, facial diplegia, seizures, high-pitched and weak cry, developmental delay, myopathic facies, high-arched palate, abducted limbs, ventricular heart disease
Treatment: Not established
2-Methylacyl-CoA racemase deficiency (614307*)
2-Methylacyl-CoA racemase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma pristanic acid
Clinical features: Adult-onset sensorimotor neuropathy, retinopathy
Treatment: Not established
Primary oxaluria
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary oxalate excretion, glycolic aciduria
Clinical features: Calcium oxalate urolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, renal failure, heart block, peripheral vascular insufficiency, arterial occlusion, intermittent claudication, optic neuropathy, fractures, death during childhood or early adulthood
Type 2 milder than type 1
Treatment: Hepatorenal transplantation
Hyperoxaluria type 1 (259900*)
Peroxisomal alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase
Hyperoxaluria type 2 (260000*)
D-Glycerate dehydrogenase glyoxylate reductase
Refsum disease (266500*)
Phytanoyl-CoA hydroxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and tissue phytanic acid
Clinical features: Retinitis pigmentosa, ataxia, ptosis, miosis, peripheral neuropathy, anosmia, heart failure, deafness, ichthyosis, short 4th metacarpal
Treatment: Low phytanic acid diet, plasmapheresis
Peroxin-7
Glutaric aciduria type 3 (231690*)
Peroxisomal glutaryl CoA oxidase
Biochemical profile: Glutaric aciduria exacerbated by lysine loading
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, postprandial vomiting
Treatment: Not established, possible benefit from riboflavin
Mevalonic aciduria (610377*)
—
Acatalasemia (115500*)
Catalase
Biochemical profile: Failure of tissue to cause hydrogen peroxide frothing
Clinical features: Ulcerating oral lesions in Japanese patients but not in Swiss patients
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.