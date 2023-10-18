skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Варіанти лікування поверхневих грибкових інфекцій*

Medications

Formulations

Uses†

Allylamines

Amorolfine‡

5% solution

Tinea unguium

Naftifine

1% cream or gel

Dermatophytoses, skin candidiasis

Terbinafine

Topical: 1% cream or solution

Dermatophytoses

Oral: 250-mg tablet

Benzylamine

Butenafine

1% cream

Dermatophytoses

Imidazoles

Butoconazole

2% cream

Vulvovaginal candidiasis

Clotrimazole

Topical: 1% cream, lotion, or solution; 100-, 200-, and 500-mg vaginal suppository tablets

Dermatophytoses, candidiasis (oropharyngeal, skin, vulvovaginal)

Oral: 10-mg lozenges

Econazole

1% cream

Dermatophytoses, skin candidiasis, tinea versicolor

Fluconazole

50 and 200 mg/5 mL solution; 50-, 100-, 150-, and 200-mg tablets

Candidiasis (vulvovaginal, skin, oropharyngeal)

Itraconazole

100-mg capsules, 10 mg/mL solution

Tinea unguium, other onychomycoses

Ketoconazole

2% cream, 1 to 2% shampoo

Dermatophytoses, skin candidiasis

Miconazole

1 to 2% liquid (aerosol), 2% powder (aerosol), 1 to 2% cream and lotion, 1% solution, 2% powder or tincture, 100- or 200-mg vaginal suppositories

Dermatophytoses, candidiasis (skin, vulvovaginal)

Oxiconazole

1% cream or lotion

Dermatophytoses, tinea versicolor

Sulconazole

1% cream or solution

Dermatophytoses, tinea versicolor

Terconazole

0.4% and 0.8% cream, 80-mg suppositories

Vulvovaginal candidiasis

Tioconazole

6.5% ointment

Vulvovaginal candidiasis

Polyene

Nystatin

Topical: 100,000 units/g cream, ointment, powder, or vaginal tablet

Candidiasis (oropharyngeal, skin)

Oral: 100,000 units/mL suspension, 500,000-unit tablets

Candidiasis (oropharyngeal, gastrointestinal)

Miscellaneous

Carbolfuchsin

Solution

Chronic dermatophytoses, intertrigo

Ciclopirox

0.77% gel, 8% lacquer solution

Dermatophytoses, candidiasis, tinea versicolor, onychomycosis

Clioquinol¶

3% cream

Dermatophytoses

Gentian violet

1 or 2% solution

Dermatophytoses, especially tinea pedis; sometimes candidiasis

Griseofulvin

125-, 165-, 250-, 330-, and 500-mg tablets

Dermatophytoses

Tolnaftate

1% liquid, powder, liquid or aerosol spray, cream, or solution

Dermatophytoses, tinea versicolor

Zinc

Undecylenate/undecylenate acid (undecylenic acid, undecylenate salts, zincundecate)

25% solution, 10% tincture

Superficial dermatophyte infections (eg, tinea pedis)

* Advantages of one topical medication over another for most infections are not clear. For skin infections, allylamines have good activity against dermatophytes but weaker activity against Candida; imidazoles have better activity against both dermatophytes and Candida. Adverse effects are rare, but all topical antifungals can cause skin irritation, burning, and contact dermatitis. Doses may vary by indication.

Oral antifungals can cause hepatitis and neutropenia. Periodic laboratory monitoring of hepatic function and of complete blood count is recommended when oral antifungals (eg, itraconazole, terbinafine) are given for > 1 month.

Oral itraconazole, terbinafine, and fluconazole are metabolized through the cytochrome P-450 enzyme system and thus have many potential drug interactions. Some interactions may be severe; cardiac arrhythmias are a risk for some people. Care should be taken to minimize the effects of interactions with these medications.

† Fungal pathogens include yeast (eg, Candida) and dermatophytes.

‡ This medication is not available in the United States or Canada but is available elsewhere.

¶ This medication is not available in the United States.

Серед цих тем