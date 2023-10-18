* Advantages of one topical medication over another for most infections are not clear. For skin infections, allylamines have good activity against dermatophytes but weaker activity against Candida; imidazoles have better activity against both dermatophytes and Candida. Adverse effects are rare, but all topical antifungals can cause skin irritation, burning, and contact dermatitis. Doses may vary by indication.

Oral antifungals can cause hepatitis and neutropenia. Periodic laboratory monitoring of hepatic function and of complete blood count is recommended when oral antifungals (eg, itraconazole, terbinafine) are given for > 1 month.

Oral itraconazole, terbinafine, and fluconazole are metabolized through the cytochrome P-450 enzyme system and thus have many potential drug interactions. Some interactions may be severe; cardiac arrhythmias are a risk for some people. Care should be taken to minimize the effects of interactions with these medications.