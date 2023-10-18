Варіанти лікування поверхневих грибкових інфекцій*
Medications
Formulations
Uses†
Allylamines
Amorolfine‡
5% solution
Naftifine
1% cream or gel
Dermatophytoses, skin candidiasis
Terbinafine
Topical: 1% cream or solution
Oral: 250-mg tablet
Benzylamine
Butenafine
1% cream
Imidazoles
Butoconazole
2% cream
Clotrimazole
Topical: 1% cream, lotion, or solution; 100-, 200-, and 500-mg vaginal suppository tablets
Dermatophytoses, candidiasis (oropharyngeal, skin, vulvovaginal)
Oral: 10-mg lozenges
Econazole
1% cream
Fluconazole
50 and 200 mg/5 mL solution; 50-, 100-, 150-, and 200-mg tablets
Candidiasis (vulvovaginal, skin, oropharyngeal)
Itraconazole
100-mg capsules, 10 mg/mL solution
Tinea unguium, other onychomycoses
Ketoconazole
2% cream, 1 to 2% shampoo
Dermatophytoses, skin candidiasis
Miconazole
1 to 2% liquid (aerosol), 2% powder (aerosol), 1 to 2% cream and lotion, 1% solution, 2% powder or tincture, 100- or 200-mg vaginal suppositories
Dermatophytoses, candidiasis (skin, vulvovaginal)
Oxiconazole
1% cream or lotion
Sulconazole
1% cream or solution
Terconazole
0.4% and 0.8% cream, 80-mg suppositories
Tioconazole
6.5% ointment
Polyene
Nystatin
Topical: 100,000 units/g cream, ointment, powder, or vaginal tablet
Candidiasis (oropharyngeal, skin)
Oral: 100,000 units/mL suspension, 500,000-unit tablets
Candidiasis (oropharyngeal, gastrointestinal)
Miscellaneous
Carbolfuchsin
Solution
Chronic dermatophytoses, intertrigo
Ciclopirox
0.77% gel, 8% lacquer solution
Dermatophytoses, candidiasis, tinea versicolor, onychomycosis
Clioquinol¶
3% cream
Gentian violet
1 or 2% solution
Dermatophytoses, especially tinea pedis; sometimes candidiasis
Griseofulvin
125-, 165-, 250-, 330-, and 500-mg tablets
Tolnaftate
1% liquid, powder, liquid or aerosol spray, cream, or solution
Zinc
Undecylenate/undecylenate acid (undecylenic acid, undecylenate salts, zincundecate)
25% solution, 10% tincture
Superficial dermatophyte infections (eg, tinea pedis)
* Advantages of one topical medication over another for most infections are not clear. For skin infections, allylamines have good activity against dermatophytes but weaker activity against Candida; imidazoles have better activity against both dermatophytes and Candida. Adverse effects are rare, but all topical antifungals can cause skin irritation, burning, and contact dermatitis. Doses may vary by indication.
Oral antifungals can cause hepatitis and neutropenia. Periodic laboratory monitoring of hepatic function and of complete blood count is recommended when oral antifungals (eg, itraconazole, terbinafine) are given for > 1 month.
Oral itraconazole, terbinafine, and fluconazole are metabolized through the cytochrome P-450 enzyme system and thus have many potential drug interactions. Some interactions may be severe; cardiac arrhythmias are a risk for some people. Care should be taken to minimize the effects of interactions with these medications.
† Fungal pathogens include yeast (eg, Candida) and dermatophytes.
‡ This medication is not available in the United States or Canada but is available elsewhere.
¶ This medication is not available in the United States.