Протоколи в/в введення циклофосфаміду при системному червоному вовчаку
Disease Complication
Regimen[a]
Lupus nephritis[b]
Induction therapy for lupus nephritis: 500 mg on weeks 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10[c]
Organ- or life-threatening disease
0.75 to 1 g/m2 BSA/month for 6 months[d,e]
[a] Cyclophosphamide is given with a corticosteroid (eg, methylprednisolone 1 g IV every day for 3 days followed by prednisone 40 to 60 mg orally per day) and mesna. Mesna is given in a dose equal to cyclophosphamide. Mesna binds acrolein, which is a metabolite of cyclophosphamide that irritates the bladder.
[b] See also table Classification of Lupus Nephritis.
[c] Euro-Lupus regimen.
[d] Cyclophosphamide should not be used after this period.
[e] National Institutes of Health regimen.
BSA = body surface area.
Adapted from Fanouriakis A, Kostopoulou M, Alunno A, et al: 2019 update of the EULAR recommendations for the management of systemic lupus erythematosus. Ann Rheum Dis 78(6):736–745, 2019. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2019-215089