[a] Cyclophosphamide is given with a corticosteroid (eg, methylprednisolone 1 g IV every day for 3 days followed by prednisone 40 to 60 mg orally per day) and mesna. Mesna is given in a dose equal to cyclophosphamide. Mesna binds acrolein, which is a metabolite of cyclophosphamide that irritates the bladder.