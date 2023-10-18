Інтерпретація деяких тривожних симптомів з боку очей
Findings
Examples of Possible Causes
Retinopathy
Infections such as HIV or infectious retinitis* and other systemic disorders that can cause retinopathy (eg, sickle cell anemia, hypertension, diabetes, hyperviscosity syndrome)
Bilateral symmetric visual field defects
Lesion affecting cortical visual pathways
Eye pain*
Monocular visual field defect*
Retinal detachment, other retinal abnormality, other optic neuropathy
Retinal or optic disk abnormality
Infectious retinitis,* retinitis pigmentosa, worsening retinopathy* (see table Interpretation of Retinal Findings)
Sudden change in vision*
Optic neuritis, sudden worsening of retinopathy, or other physical eye disorder (see Acute Vision Loss)
* Urgent or immediate ophthalmologic referral is usually indicated.