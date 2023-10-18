skip to main content
Інтерпретація деяких тривожних симптомів з боку очей

Findings

Examples of Possible Causes

Retinopathy

Infections such as HIV or infectious retinitis* and other systemic disorders that can cause retinopathy (eg, sickle cell anemia, hypertension, diabetes, hyperviscosity syndrome)

Bilateral symmetric visual field defects

Lesion affecting cortical visual pathways

Eye pain*

Optic neuritis

Monocular visual field defect*

Retinal detachment, other retinal abnormality, other optic neuropathy

Retinal or optic disk abnormality

Infectious retinitis,* retinitis pigmentosa, worsening retinopathy* (see table Interpretation of Retinal Findings)

Sudden change in vision*

Optic neuritis, sudden worsening of retinopathy, or other physical eye disorder (see Acute Vision Loss)

* Urgent or immediate ophthalmologic referral is usually indicated.

