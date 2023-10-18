Міжнародні діагностичні критерії комплексу туберозного склерозу (TSC)
Criterion
Comments
Major features*
Hypomelanotic macules
≥ 3, at least 5 mm in diameter
Angiofibromas (adenoma sebaceum) or fibrous cephalic plaque
≥ 3 angiofibromas
Subungual/ungual fibromas
≥ 2
Shagreen patch
—
Multiple retinal hamartomas
—
Multiple cortical tubers, radial migration lines, or both
—
Subependymal nodules
≥ 2
—
Cardiac rhabdomyoma
—
—
Angiomyolipomas†
≥ 2
Minor features*
“Confetti” skin lesions
Areas of stippled hypopigmentation, typically on the extremities
Pitting of dental enamel
≥ 3
Intraoral fibromas
≥ 2
Retinal achromic patch
—
Multiple renal cysts
—
Nonrenal hamartomas
—
Sclerotic bone lesions
—
* A definite diagnosis of TSC requires either of the following:
A possible diagnosis of TSC requires the following:
† A combination of the two major clinical features (lymphangioleiomyomatosis and angiomyolipomas) without other features does not meet the criteria for a definite diagnosis.
Data from Northrup H, Aronow ME, Bebin EM, et al: Updated international tuberous sclerosis complex diagnostic criteria and surveillance and management recommendations. Pediatr Neurol 123:50-66, 2021. doi: 10.1016/j.pediatrneurol.2021.07.011 2013