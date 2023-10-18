Показання до гнучкої волоконно-оптичної бронхоскопії
Procedure
Indication
Diagnostic
Abnormal chest radiograph: To diagnose the etiology of pneumonia* in a patient who is immunocompromised; in a patient who is immunocompetent and has recurrent or nonresolving disease; or in a patient with a paratracheal/mediastinal/hilar mass, parenchymal mass, or nodule, especially in a proximal lung section
Atelectasis (persistent)*
Cough (persistent, unexplained)*
Diffuse lung process (transbronchial lung biopsy)
Evaluation for rejection in a recipient of a lung transplant
Evaluation of airway in a patient with burns
Evaluation for bronchial disruption in a patient with chest trauma
Positive sputum cytology in a patient with a normal chest x-ray*
Suspected tracheoesophageal fistula
Wheeze (localized/fixed)
Therapeutic
Aspiration of retained secretions*, †
Bronchopulmonary lavage (pulmonary alveolar proteinosis)
Laser resection of tumor‡
Lung volume reduction
Management of bronchopleural fistula
Photodynamic therapy‡
Placement of an airway stent‡
Placement of endotracheal tube in a difficult situation (cervical injury, abnormal anatomy)
Placement of an endobronchial valve
Removal of foreign body‡
* Flexible fiberoptic bronchoscopy is indicated only after failure of less invasive investigations and treatments.
† Flexible fiberoptic bronchoscopy is not a substitute for chest physiotherapy, bronchodilator nebulization, and nasotracheal suctioning; it should be reserved for hypoxemia (in a patient receiving mechanical ventilation) and/or lobar atelectasis secondary to impacted secretions refractory to conventional therapy.
‡ Rigid bronchoscopy provides more control for instrumentation than flexible bronchoscopy.