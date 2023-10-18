skip to main content
Показання до гнучкої волоконно-оптичної бронхоскопії

Procedure

Indication

Diagnostic

Abnormal chest radiograph: To diagnose the etiology of pneumonia* in a patient who is immunocompromised; in a patient who is immunocompetent and has recurrent or nonresolving disease; or in a patient with a paratracheal/mediastinal/hilar mass, parenchymal mass, or nodule, especially in a proximal lung section

Atelectasis (persistent)*

Cough (persistent, unexplained)*

Diffuse lung process (transbronchial lung biopsy)

Evaluation for rejection in a recipient of a lung transplant

Evaluation of airway in a patient with burns

Evaluation for bronchial disruption in a patient with chest trauma

Hemoptysis

Lung cancer staging

Positive sputum cytology in a patient with a normal chest x-ray*

Suspected tracheoesophageal fistula

Wheeze (localized/fixed)

Therapeutic

Aspiration of retained secretions*, †

Bronchopulmonary lavage (pulmonary alveolar proteinosis)

Laser resection of tumor‡

Lung volume reduction

Management of bronchopleural fistula

Photodynamic therapy‡

Placement of an airway stent‡

Placement of endotracheal tube in a difficult situation (cervical injury, abnormal anatomy)

Placement of an endobronchial valve

Removal of foreign body‡

* Flexible fiberoptic bronchoscopy is indicated only after failure of less invasive investigations and treatments.

† Flexible fiberoptic bronchoscopy is not a substitute for chest physiotherapy, bronchodilator nebulization, and nasotracheal suctioning; it should be reserved for hypoxemia (in a patient receiving mechanical ventilation) and/or lobar atelectasis secondary to impacted secretions refractory to conventional therapy.

‡ Rigid bronchoscopy provides more control for instrumentation than flexible bronchoscopy.

