Гістологічні підказки для діагностики васкулітних захворювань
Findings
Possible Diagnoses
Predominantly nonnecrotizing granulomatous inflammatory infiltrate with lymphocytes, macrophages, and multinucleated giant cells
Primary angiitis of the central nervous system (certain types)
Fibrinoid vascular necrosis of the vessel wall with a mixed infiltrate consisting of various combinations of leukocytes and lymphocytes
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA)
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA)
Immune complex–associated vasculitis
Microscopic polyangiitis (MPA)
IgA deposits*
Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly Henoch-Schönlein purpura)
Scant or complete absence of immunoglobulins and complement deposition in the vessel walls*†
EGPA
GPA
MPA
* These observations are noted using immunofluorescence staining.
† Disorders thus characterized are called pauci-immune vasculitic disorders.