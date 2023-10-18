skip to main content
Гістологічні підказки для діагностики васкулітних захворювань

Findings

Possible Diagnoses

Predominantly nonnecrotizing granulomatous inflammatory infiltrate with lymphocytes, macrophages, and multinucleated giant cells

Giant cell arteritis

Primary angiitis of the central nervous system (certain types)

Takayasu arteritis

Fibrinoid vascular necrosis of the vessel wall with a mixed infiltrate consisting of various combinations of leukocytes and lymphocytes

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA)

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA)

Immune complex–associated vasculitis

Microscopic polyangiitis (MPA)

Polyarteritis nodosa (PAN)

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

IgA deposits*

Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly Henoch-Schönlein purpura)

Scant or complete absence of immunoglobulins and complement deposition in the vessel walls*†

EGPA

GPA

MPA

* These observations are noted using immunofluorescence staining.

† Disorders thus characterized are called pauci-immune vasculitic disorders.

