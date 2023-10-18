skip to main content
Гемодинамічні профілі легеневої гіпертензії

Type

Mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure at Rest

Pulmonary Artery Wedge Pressure*

Pulmonary Vascular Resistance†

Pre-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, chronic lung disorders, venous thromboembolic disease)

> 20 mm Hg

Normal ( 15 mm Hg)

Elevated (> 2 Wood units)

Post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, left heart disease)

> 20 mm Hg

Elevated (> 15 mm Hg)

Normal (< 2 Wood units)

Combined pre-capillary and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, chronic pre-capillary vascular remodeling that occurs in patients who also have post-capillary pulmonary hypertension due to heart disease)

> 20 mmHg

Elevated (> 15 mm Hg)

Elevated (> 2 Wood units)

* Also called pulmonary artery occlusion pressure.

† Measured by right heart catheterization. Wood unit, also called hybrid resistance unit, is mm Hg × min/L.

