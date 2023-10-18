Гемодинамічні профілі легеневої гіпертензії
Type
Mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure at Rest
Pulmonary Artery Wedge Pressure*
Pulmonary Vascular Resistance†
Pre-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, chronic lung disorders, venous thromboembolic disease)
> 20 mm Hg
Normal (≤ 15 mm Hg)
Elevated (> 2 Wood units)
Post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, left heart disease)
> 20 mm Hg
Elevated (> 15 mm Hg)
Normal (< 2 Wood units)
Combined pre-capillary and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension (eg, chronic pre-capillary vascular remodeling that occurs in patients who also have post-capillary pulmonary hypertension due to heart disease)
> 20 mmHg
Elevated (> 15 mm Hg)
Elevated (> 2 Wood units)
* Also called pulmonary artery occlusion pressure.
† Measured by right heart catheterization. Wood unit, also called hybrid resistance unit, is mm Hg × min/L.
Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al. 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Eur Respir J 2023;61(1):2200879. Published 2023 Jan 6. doi:10.1183/13993003.00879-2022