Види спадкового гіпофосфатемічного рахіту*
Form
Pattern of Inheritance
Gene (Location)
Gene Mutation Effect
Clinical Features
X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)
PHEX (Xp22.1)
Inactivating mutation results in increased phosphatonin (FGF-23) production
Renal phosphate wasting with normal serum calcium, normal or low urine calcium, high alkaline phosphatase, normal or paradoxically high intact parathyroid hormone
Rickets/osteomalacia, delayed dentition, dental abscess, craniofacial anomalies, hearing loss, hypertension, nephrocalcinosis (results from management)
Autosomal recessive hypophosphatemic rickets (ARHR)
ARHR1: DMP1 (4q22.1)
ARHR2: ENPP1 (6q23.2)
ARHR3: FAM20C (7p22.3)†
Loss-of-function mutations associated with inappropriate increases in FGF-23
General features of renal phosphate wasting, normal serum calcium, low/normal urine calcium, and high alkaline phosphatase
Rickets/osteomalacia, short stature, long bone deformities, spinal immobility, enthesopathies, dental and facial bony anomalies, learning disabilities
Autosomal dominant hypophosphatemic rickets (ADHR)
Autosomal dominant (variable penetrance)
FGF23 (12p13.32)
Unable to cleave FGF-23, leading to elevated serum levels
Although features can be similar to XLH, age at presentation and penetrance is variable.
Hereditary hypophosphatemic rickets with hypercalciuria (HHRH)
SLC34A3 (9q34.3)
Normal/low FGF-23
Defect in the proximal tubule NaPi2c
Phosphate wasting and high 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3, causing hypercalciuria, stones, and nephrolithiasis and/or nephrocalcinosis
Hypophosphatemia, hypercalcemia, and nephrocalcinosis (HHN)
SLC34A1 (5q35)
Suppressed FGF-23
Abnormal NaPi2a
Elevated levels of 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3, hypophosphatemia, hypercalcemia, hypercalciuria, and nephrocalcinosis
Dent disease and Lowe syndrome
Dent disease: CLCN5 (Xp11.23)
Lowe syndrome: OCRL1 (Xq26.1)
Proximal tubule cytotoxicity
Renal Fanconi syndrome with wasting of phosphorus as well as low-molecular weight proteinuria and renal tubular acidosis
Hypercalciuria known to occur with features of nephrolithiasis and nephrocalcinosis
* This table provides a brief overview of single-gene forms of hereditary hypophosphatemic rickets associated with either increased FGF-23 or normal to suppressed FGF-23.
† This form can occur in osteosclerotic dysplasia and as part of Raine syndrome (a rare skeletal dysplasia).
FGF-23 = fibroblast growth factor-23; NaPi2a = renal type 2a sodium-phosphate cotransporter; NaPi2c = renal type 2c sodium-phosphate cotransporter.
