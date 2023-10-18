skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Види спадкового гіпофосфатемічного рахіту*

Form

Pattern of Inheritance

Gene (Location)

Gene Mutation Effect

Clinical Features

X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)

X-linked dominant

PHEX (Xp22.1)

Inactivating mutation results in increased phosphatonin (FGF-23) production

Renal phosphate wasting with normal serum calcium, normal or low urine calcium, high alkaline phosphatase, normal or paradoxically high intact parathyroid hormone

Rickets/osteomalacia, delayed dentition, dental abscess, craniofacial anomalies, hearing loss, hypertension, nephrocalcinosis (results from management)

Autosomal recessive hypophosphatemic rickets (ARHR)

Autosomal recessive

ARHR1: DMP1 (4q22.1)

ARHR2: ENPP1 (6q23.2)

ARHR3: FAM20C (7p22.3)†

Loss-of-function mutations associated with inappropriate increases in FGF-23

General features of renal phosphate wasting, normal serum calcium, low/normal urine calcium, and high alkaline phosphatase

Rickets/osteomalacia, short stature, long bone deformities, spinal immobility, enthesopathies, dental and facial bony anomalies, learning disabilities

Autosomal dominant hypophosphatemic rickets (ADHR)

Autosomal dominant (variable penetrance)

FGF23 (12p13.32)

Unable to cleave FGF-23, leading to elevated serum levels

Although features can be similar to XLH, age at presentation and penetrance is variable.

Hereditary hypophosphatemic rickets with hypercalciuria (HHRH)

Autosomal recessive

SLC34A3 (9q34.3)

Normal/low FGF-23

Defect in the proximal tubule NaPi2c

Phosphate wasting and high 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3, causing hypercalciuria, stones, and nephrolithiasis and/or nephrocalcinosis

Hypophosphatemia, hypercalcemia, and nephrocalcinosis (HHN)

Autosomal recessive

SLC34A1 (5q35)

Suppressed FGF-23

Abnormal NaPi2a

Elevated levels of 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3, hypophosphatemia, hypercalcemia, hypercalciuria, and nephrocalcinosis

Dent disease and Lowe syndrome

X-linked recessive

Dent disease: CLCN5 (Xp11.23)

Lowe syndrome: OCRL1 (Xq26.1)

Proximal tubule cytotoxicity

Renal Fanconi syndrome with wasting of phosphorus as well as low-molecular weight proteinuria and renal tubular acidosis

Hypercalciuria known to occur with features of nephrolithiasis and nephrocalcinosis

* This table provides a brief overview of single-gene forms of hereditary hypophosphatemic rickets associated with either increased FGF-23 or normal to suppressed FGF-23.

† This form can occur in osteosclerotic dysplasia and as part of Raine syndrome (a rare skeletal dysplasia).

FGF-23 = fibroblast growth factor-23; NaPi2a = renal type 2a sodium-phosphate cotransporter; NaPi2c = renal type 2c sodium-phosphate cotransporter.

Adapted from Bitzan M, Goodyer PR. Hypophosphatemic rickets. Pediatr Clin N Am. 2019;66(1):179–207. doi:10.1016/j.pcl.2018.09.004

