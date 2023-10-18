Приклади фармакогенетичних варіацій
Variation
Incidence
Examples of Effects
Acetylation, fast
—
Need for higher or more frequent doses of drugs that are acetylated (eg, isoniazid) to produce the desired therapeutic response
Acetylation, slow (drug inactivation by hepatic N-acetyltransferase)
About 50% of the US population
Increased susceptibility to adverse effects of drugs that are acetylated (eg, with isoniazid, peripheral neuritis; with hydralazine or procainamide, lupus)
Aldehyde dehydrogenase-2 deficiency
About 50% of Japanese, Chinese, and other Asian populations
With alcohol ingestion, marked elevations of blood acetaldehyde, causing facial flushing, increased heart rate, diaphoresis, muscle weakness, and sometimes catecholamine-mediated vasodilation with euphoria
CYP2C9 genetic polymorphisms
30% in one study
More common among East Asians
Reduced enzymatic activation of clopidogrel, resulting in reduced antiplatelet effect and increased risk of thrombosis in high-risk patients
G6PD deficiency
10% of males of African descent
Higher prevalence in people of Mediterranean descent
With use of oxidant drugs, such as certain antimalarials (eg, chloroquine, primaquine), increased risk of hemolytic anemia
Genetic polymorphisms of CYP2C9 and vitamin K epoxide reductase complex subunit 1 (VKORC1)
About 50% of a given population carries at least 1 allele
Increased action of warfarin,* increasing risk of bleeding events
HLA-B*1502
1 to 6/10,000 in countries with mainly white populations
In some Asian countries, about 10 times higher
Increased risk of adverse reactions to carbamazepine, including serious dermatologic reactions (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome)
Plasma pseudocholinesterase deficiency
About 1/1500 people
Decreased succinylcholine inactivation
With conventional succinylcholine doses, prolonged paralysis of respiratory muscles and sometimes persistent apnea requiring mechanical ventilation until the drug can be eliminated by alternate pathways
* In one study, variations in CYP2C9 or VKORC1 genes accounted for about 40% of variance in warfarin dosage.