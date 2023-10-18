Як за характерними ознаками розрізнити запальні та незапальні захворювання суглобів
Feature
Inflammatory
Noninflammatory
Systemic symptoms
Prominent, including fatigue
Unusual
Onset
Insidious in rheumatoid arthritis
Sudden in gout or infection
Gradual
Morning stiffness
> 1 hour
< 30 minutes
Worst time of day
Morning
As day progresses
Effect of activity on symptoms (joint pain and stiffness)
Lessen with activity
Worsen after periods of rest
May also have pain with use
Worsen with activity
Lessen with rest