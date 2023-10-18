skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Як за характерними ознаками розрізнити запальні та незапальні захворювання суглобів

Feature

Inflammatory

Noninflammatory

Systemic symptoms

Prominent, including fatigue

Unusual

Onset

Insidious in rheumatoid arthritis

Sudden in gout or infection

Gradual

Morning stiffness

> 1 hour

< 30 minutes

Worst time of day

Morning

As day progresses

Effect of activity on symptoms (joint pain and stiffness)

Lessen with activity

Worsen after periods of rest

May also have pain with use

Worsen with activity

Lessen with rest

Серед цих тем