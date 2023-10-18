skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Протипоказання до польотів

Condition

Risk

Bowel obstruction

Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both

Chest or abdominal surgery if recent (< 10 days)

Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both

Heart disease if severe

Oxygen desaturation*, †

Immunodeficiency if severe

Acquisition or transmission of infection

Infections if highly contagious

Acquisition or transmission of infection

Intraocular gas injection if recent

Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both

Jaw immobilization (unless the appliance is fitted with a quick-release device)

Aspiration (eg, if vomiting due to air sickness occurs)

Myocardial infarction, low-risk‡:

  • Age < 65

  • Ejection fraction > 45%

  • No complications

Oxygen desaturation*, †

Myocardial infarction, medium-risk‡:

  • Not low risk

  • Ejection fraction > 40%

Oxygen desaturation*, †

Myocardial infarction, high-risk‡:

  • Any complications

  • Ejection fraction < 40%

Oxygen desaturation*, †

Unstable angina

Oxygen desaturation*, †

Pneumothorax

Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both

Pulmonary blebs or cavities if large

Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both

Pulmonary dysfunction if severe

Oxygen desaturation*, †

* Risk mainly at high cabin altitude. Low-altitude flights (< 5000 ft [1524 m]; eg, MedEvac helicopters) are less likely to cause problems.

† If flying is essential, supplemental oxygen should be available.

‡ Patients who have had a myocardial infarction (MI) and are low-risk should defer air travel for 3 days after the MI; medium-risk patients should defer for 10 days; high-risk patients should defer until stable.

Серед цих тем