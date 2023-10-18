Протипоказання до польотів
Condition
Risk
Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both
Chest or abdominal surgery if recent (< 10 days)
Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both
Heart disease if severe
Oxygen desaturation*, †
Immunodeficiency if severe
Acquisition or transmission of infection
Infections if highly contagious
Acquisition or transmission of infection
Intraocular gas injection if recent
Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both
Jaw immobilization (unless the appliance is fitted with a quick-release device)
Aspiration (eg, if vomiting due to air sickness occurs)
Myocardial infarction, low-risk‡:
Oxygen desaturation*, †
Myocardial infarction, medium-risk‡:
Oxygen desaturation*, †
Myocardial infarction, high-risk‡:
Oxygen desaturation*, †
Oxygen desaturation*, †
Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both
Pulmonary blebs or cavities if large
Gas expansion* causing pain, tissue damage, or both
Pulmonary dysfunction if severe
Oxygen desaturation*, †
* Risk mainly at high cabin altitude. Low-altitude flights (< 5000 ft [1524 m]; eg, MedEvac helicopters) are less likely to cause problems.
† If flying is essential, supplemental oxygen should be available.
‡ Patients who have had a myocardial infarction (MI) and are low-risk should defer air travel for 3 days after the MI; medium-risk patients should defer for 10 days; high-risk patients should defer until stable.