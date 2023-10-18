skip to main content
Вроджені причини втрати слуху*

Anatomic Area Affected

Etiology†

Conductive

External and middle ear

Genetic

Developmental (eg, ossicular fixation)

Idiopathic (unknown) malformation

Drug-induced malformation (eg, with thalidomide)

Sensory

Inner ear

Genetic

Idiopathic (unknown) malformation

Congenital infection (eg, rubella, cytomegalovirus infection, toxoplasmosis, syphilis)

Rh incompatibility

Anoxia

Maternal ingestion of ototoxic medications (eg, for tuberculosis or severe infection)

Drug-induced malformation (eg, with thalidomide)

Neural

Central nervous system

Anoxia

Idiopathic (unknown) malformation

Genetic

Congenital infection (eg, rubella, cytomegalovirus infection, toxoplasmosis, syphilis)

Neurofibromatosis (type 2)

Hyperbilirubinemia

* A number of congenital hearing losses may be mixed losses—a combination of conductive and sensory with or without a neural component.

† Causes are listed in approximate order of greatest frequency first.

