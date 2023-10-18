Вроджені причини втрати слуху*
Anatomic Area Affected
Etiology†
Conductive
External and middle ear
Genetic
Developmental (eg, ossicular fixation)
Idiopathic (unknown) malformation
Drug-induced malformation (eg, with thalidomide)
Sensory
Inner ear
Genetic
Idiopathic (unknown) malformation
Congenital infection (eg, rubella, cytomegalovirus infection, toxoplasmosis, syphilis)
Rh incompatibility
Anoxia
Maternal ingestion of ototoxic medications (eg, for tuberculosis or severe infection)
Drug-induced malformation (eg, with thalidomide)
Neural
Central nervous system
Anoxia
Idiopathic (unknown) malformation
Genetic
Congenital infection (eg, rubella, cytomegalovirus infection, toxoplasmosis, syphilis)
Neurofibromatosis (type 2)
* A number of congenital hearing losses may be mixed losses—a combination of conductive and sensory with or without a neural component.
† Causes are listed in approximate order of greatest frequency first.