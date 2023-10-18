skip to main content
Порівняння внутрішньоматкових спіралей

Levonorgestrel 3-year (13.5 mg) IUD

Levonorgestrel 5-year (19.5 mg) IUD

Levonorgestrel 8-year (52 mg) IUD

Copper-T380A

Pregnancy rate at 1 year of use

0.4%

0.2%

0.2–0.6%

Cumulative pregnancy rate for maximum duration of use

1.0%

0.9–1.4%

0.5–1.1%

< 2% at 12 years

Reversibility

Rapid

Rapid

Rapid

Rapid

Standard duration

3 years

5 years

8 years

10 years*

Changes in bleeding

Irregular bleeding

Amenorrhea at 1 year: 6%

Irregular bleeding

Amenorrhea at 1 year: 12%

Irregular bleeding

Amenorrhea at 1 year: 20%

No change in cyclical nature of cycles

Mean monthly blood loss

5 mL (at 6 months of use)

5 mL (at 6 months of use)

50‒80 mL

Additional benefits

May be used to treat heavy menstrual bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, or endometriosis

May be used as emergency contraception

Nonhormonal

Adverse effects

Minimal: Headache, spotting, breast tenderness, nausea (which usually resolves within 6 months)

Same as for the 3-year IUD

Same as for the 3-year IUD

More severe menstrual cramps (usually relieved by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]) and heavier flow

Primary mechanism of action

Thickens cervical mucus and prevents fertilization

Same as for the 3-year IUD

Same as for the 3-year IUD

Use of copper ions to produce a sterile inflammatory response that is toxic to sperm, thus preventing fertilization

* Evidence supports use for 12 years.

Серед цих тем