Порівняння внутрішньоматкових спіралей
Levonorgestrel 3-year (13.5 mg) IUD
Levonorgestrel 5-year (19.5 mg) IUD
Levonorgestrel 8-year (52 mg) IUD
Copper-T380A
Pregnancy rate at 1 year of use
0.4%
0.2%
0.2–0.6%
—
Cumulative pregnancy rate for maximum duration of use
1.0%
0.9–1.4%
0.5–1.1%
< 2% at 12 years
Reversibility
Rapid
Rapid
Rapid
Rapid
Standard duration
3 years
5 years
8 years
10 years*
Changes in bleeding
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 6%
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 12%
Irregular bleeding
Amenorrhea at 1 year: 20%
No change in cyclical nature of cycles
Mean monthly blood loss
—
5 mL (at 6 months of use)
5 mL (at 6 months of use)
50‒80 mL
Additional benefits
—
—
May be used to treat heavy menstrual bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, or endometriosis
May be used as emergency contraception
Nonhormonal
Adverse effects
Minimal: Headache, spotting, breast tenderness, nausea (which usually resolves within 6 months)
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Same as for the 3-year IUD
More severe menstrual cramps (usually relieved by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]) and heavier flow
Primary mechanism of action
Thickens cervical mucus and prevents fertilization
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Same as for the 3-year IUD
Use of copper ions to produce a sterile inflammatory response that is toxic to sperm, thus preventing fertilization
* Evidence supports use for 12 years.