Поширені локалізуючі прояви первинних пухлин головного мозку
Tumor Site
Findings
Common Primary Tumor Types*
Anterior corpus callosum
Cognitive impairment
Astrocytoma (including low-grade gliomas)
Basal ganglia
Hemiparesis (contralateral), movement disorders
Astrocytoma (including low-grade gliomas)
Primary CNS lymphoma
Brain stem
Unilateral or bilateral motor or sensory loss, cranial nerve deficits (eg, gaze palsies, hearing loss, vertigo, palatal paresis, facial weakness), ataxia, intention tremor, nystagmus
Astrocytoma (including juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma)
Diffuse pontine glioma
Cerebellopontine angle
Tinnitus and hearing loss (both ipsilateral), vertigo, loss of vestibular response to caloric stimulation
If tumor is large, ataxia, loss of facial sensation and facial weakness (both ipsilateral), possibly other cranial nerve or brain stem deficits
Cerebellum
Ataxia, nystagmus, tremor, hydrocephalus with suddenly increased intracranial pressure
Astrocytoma (including juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma)
2nd cranial (optic) nerve
Loss of vision
Astrocytoma (including pilocytic astrocytomas and lower-grade gliomas; optic nerve location most common in neurofibromatosis)
5th cranial (trigeminal) nerve
Facial pain, loss of sensation, jaw weakness
Meningioma
Schwannoma
Frontal lobe
Generalized or focal (contralateral) seizures, gait disorders, urinary urgency or incontinence, impaired attention and cognition and apathy (particularly if tumor is bilateral), hemiparesis
Expressive aphasia if tumor is in dominant hemisphere
Anosmia if tumor is at base of lobe
Astrocytoma
Glioblastoma
Oligodendroglioma
Hypothalamus
Eating and drinking disorders (eg, polydipsia), precocious puberty (especially in boys), hypothermia
Astrocytoma
Occipital lobe
Generalized seizures with visual aura, visual hallucinations, hemianopia or quadrantanopia (contralateral)
Astrocytoma
Glioblastoma
Oligodendroglioma
Parietal lobe
Deficits in position sensation and in 2-point discrimination (contralateral), anosognosia (no recognition of bodily defects), denial of illness, hemianopia (contralateral), generalized or focal seizures, inability to perceive (extinguishing of) a contralateral stimulus when stimuli are applied to both sides of the body (called double simultaneous stimulation)
Receptive aphasia if tumor is in dominant hemisphere
Astrocytoma
Glioblastoma
Oligodendroglioma
Paresis of upward gaze, ptosis, loss of pupillary light and accommodation reflexes, sometimes hydrocephalus with suddenly increased intracranial pressure
Germ cell tumor
Pineocytoma (rare)
Pituitary or suprasellar region
Endocrinopathies, monocular visual loss, headache without increased intracranial pressure, bitemporal hemianopia
Craniopharyngioma
Pituitary carcinoma (rare)
Temporal lobe
Complex partial seizures, generalized seizures with or without aura, hemianopia (contralateral), mixed expressive and receptive aphasia or anomia
Astrocytoma
Glioblastoma
Oligodendroglioma
Thalamus
Sensory impairment (contralateral)
Astrocytoma
* Similar manifestations may result from brain parenchymal metastases or from tumors around the dura (eg, metastatic tumors; meningeal tumors such as meningiomas, sarcomas, or gliomas) or skull lesions (eg, granulomas, hemangiomas, osteitis deformans, osteomas, xanthomas) that compress the underlying brain.
CNS = central nervous system.