Поширені локалізуючі прояви первинних пухлин головного мозку 

Tumor Site

Findings

Common Primary Tumor Types*

Anterior corpus callosum

Cognitive impairment

Astrocytoma (including low-grade gliomas)

Oligodendroglioma

Glioblastoma

Basal ganglia

Hemiparesis (contralateral), movement disorders

Astrocytoma (including low-grade gliomas)

Primary CNS lymphoma

Brain stem

Unilateral or bilateral motor or sensory loss, cranial nerve deficits (eg, gaze palsies, hearing loss, vertigo, palatal paresis, facial weakness), ataxia, intention tremor, nystagmus

Astrocytoma (including juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma)

Diffuse pontine glioma

Cerebellopontine angle

Tinnitus and hearing loss (both ipsilateral), vertigo, loss of vestibular response to caloric stimulation

If tumor is large, ataxia, loss of facial sensation and facial weakness (both ipsilateral), possibly other cranial nerve or brain stem deficits

Meningioma

Vestibular schwannoma

Cerebellum

Ataxia, nystagmus, tremor, hydrocephalus with suddenly increased intracranial pressure

Astrocytoma (including juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma)

Ependymoma

Medulloblastoma

2nd cranial (optic) nerve

Loss of vision

Astrocytoma (including pilocytic astrocytomas and lower-grade gliomas; optic nerve location most common in neurofibromatosis)

5th cranial (trigeminal) nerve

Facial pain, loss of sensation, jaw weakness

Meningioma

Schwannoma

Frontal lobe

Generalized or focal (contralateral) seizures, gait disorders, urinary urgency or incontinence, impaired attention and cognition and apathy (particularly if tumor is bilateral), hemiparesis

Expressive aphasia if tumor is in dominant hemisphere

Anosmia if tumor is at base of lobe

Astrocytoma

Glioblastoma

Oligodendroglioma

Hypothalamus

Eating and drinking disorders (eg, polydipsia), precocious puberty (especially in boys), hypothermia

Astrocytoma

Occipital lobe

Generalized seizures with visual aura, visual hallucinations, hemianopia or quadrantanopia (contralateral)

Astrocytoma

Glioblastoma

Oligodendroglioma

Parietal lobe

Deficits in position sensation and in 2-point discrimination (contralateral), anosognosia (no recognition of bodily defects), denial of illness, hemianopia (contralateral), generalized or focal seizures, inability to perceive (extinguishing of) a contralateral stimulus when stimuli are applied to both sides of the body (called double simultaneous stimulation)

Receptive aphasia if tumor is in dominant hemisphere

Astrocytoma

Glioblastoma

Oligodendroglioma

Pineal region

Paresis of upward gaze, ptosis, loss of pupillary light and accommodation reflexes, sometimes hydrocephalus with suddenly increased intracranial pressure

Germ cell tumor

Pineocytoma (rare)

Pituitary or suprasellar region

Endocrinopathies, monocular visual loss, headache without increased intracranial pressure, bitemporal hemianopia

Craniopharyngioma

Pituitary adenoma

Pituitary carcinoma (rare)

Temporal lobe

Complex partial seizures, generalized seizures with or without aura, hemianopia (contralateral), mixed expressive and receptive aphasia or anomia

Astrocytoma

Glioblastoma

Oligodendroglioma

Thalamus

Sensory impairment (contralateral)

Astrocytoma

* Similar manifestations may result from brain parenchymal metastases or from tumors around the dura (eg, metastatic tumors; meningeal tumors such as meningiomas, sarcomas, or gliomas) or skull lesions (eg, granulomas, hemangiomas, osteitis deformans, osteomas, xanthomas) that compress the underlying brain.

CNS = central nervous system.

