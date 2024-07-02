skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Медулобластома

ЗаMark H. Bilsky, MD, Weill Medical College of Cornell University
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2024

Medulloblastomas are primitive neuroectodermal tumors that commonly manifest as a posterior fossa mass and obstructive hydrocephalus.

    At least 4 types of molecularly and prognostically distinct medulloblastomas have been identified based on molecular markers. Prognosis varies by type.

    Medulloblastomas can disseminate throughout the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and should be staged using lumbar puncture and craniospinal imaging to determine the extent of the spread.

    Treatment of medulloblastomas depends on the medulloblastoma genotype, patient age, and extent of the spread. Typically in children, maximal safe resection is followed by multidrug chemotherapy in an attempt to avoid radiation therapy (see also Medulloblastomas in children). In adults, surgery is followed by radiation therapy; adding chemotherapy may improve survival.

    With treatment, survival rates are ≥ 75% at 5 years and about 67% at 10 years (1).

    (See also Overview of Intracranial Tumors.)

    Довідковий матеріал

    1. 1. Li Q, Dai Z, Cao Y, et al: Comparing children and adults with medulloblastoma: A SEER based analysis. Oncotarget 9(53):30189-30198, 2018. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.23773

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.