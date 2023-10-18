Система оцінки Чайлд-Теркотт-П'ю
Clinical or Laboratory Factor
Degree of Abnormality
Points Assigned*
Encephalopathy (grade†)
None
1
1–2
2
3–4
3
None
1
Mild (or controlled by diuretics)
2
At least moderate despite diuretic treatment
3
Albumin
> 3.5 g/dL (35 g/L)
1
2.8–3.5 g/dL (28–35 g/L)
2
< 2.8 g/dL (28 g/L)
3
Bilirubin
< 2 mg/dL (34 micromol/L)
1
2–3 mg/dL (34– 51 micromol/L)
2
> 3 mg/dL (51 micromol/L)
3
PT (seconds prolonged)
< 4
1
4–6
2
> 6
3
or, instead of PT
INR
< 1.7
1
1.7–2.3
2
> 2.3
3
* Risk (grade) is based on the total number of points:
† Encephalopathy is graded based on symptoms:
INR = international normalized ratio; PT = prothrombin time.