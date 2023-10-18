Класифікація Бетесда цитології шийки матки
Category
Specifics
Comments
Specimen type
Conventional (Papanicolaou [Pap] test), liquid-based preparation, or other
Type of test is noted.
Adequacy of the specimen
Satisfactory for evaluation
Any quality indicators (eg, presence or absence of endocervical/transformation zone component, partially obscuring blood, inflammation) are described.
Unsatisfactory for evaluation (rejected and not processed)
Reason is specified.
Unsatisfactory for evaluation but processed and evaluated
Reason is specified.
General categorization (optional)
Negative for intraepithelial lesion or cancer
Epithelial cell abnormalities
Other findings
Findings are stated or described under Interpretation, below.
Interpretation of negative (nonmalignant) abnormalities†
Organisms
Possible findings include the following:
Nonneoplastic findings (reporting is optional)
Possible findings include the following:
Interpretation of epithelial cell abnormalities
Squamous cell
Possible findings include the following:
Glandular cell
Possible findings include the following:
Interpretation of other abnormalities
Endometrial cells (in a woman > 45)*
Whether sample is negative for squamous intraepithelial lesion is specified.
Other cancers
—
Type is specified.
* Use of an automated device for scanning should be reported, as should adjunctive tests (eg, HPV) and their results.
† If there is no cellular evidence of neoplasia, the report should state negative for intraepithelial lesion or malignancy here or in the general categorization.
‡ Cellular changes of HPV infection—previously called koilocytosis, koilocytotic atypia, and condylomatous atypia—are included in the category of low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion.
CIN = cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; CIS = carcinoma in situ; HPV = human papillomavirus; IUD = intrauterine device; NOS = not otherwise specified.
Adapted from the Bethesda System 2014, National Institutes of Health.