* Use of an automated device for scanning should be reported, as should adjunctive tests (eg, HPV) and their results.

† If there is no cellular evidence of neoplasia, the report should state negative for intraepithelial lesion or malignancy here or in the general categorization.

‡ Cellular changes of HPV infection—previously called koilocytosis, koilocytotic atypia, and condylomatous atypia—are included in the category of low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion.

CIN = cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; CIS = carcinoma in situ; HPV = human papillomavirus; IUD = intrauterine device; NOS = not otherwise specified.