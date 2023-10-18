Розлади бета-амінокислот і гамма-амінокислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hyper-beta-alaninemia (237400*)
Beta-alanine-alpha-ketoglutarate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary beta-alanine, taurine, GABA, and beta-aminoisobutyrate
Clinical features: Seizures, somnolence, death
Treatment: Pyridoxine
Methylmalonate/malonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency with 3-amino and 3-hydroxy aciduria (236795*)
Methylmalonate/malonate semialdehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated 3-hydroxyisobutyrate 3-aminoisobutyrate, 3-hydroxypropionate beta-alanine, and 2-ethyl-3-hydroxypropionate
Clinical features: None to mild
Treatment: Not determined
Methylmalonic semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency with mild methylmalonic acidemia
Methylmalonic semialdehyde dehydrogenase (see also Branched-chain amino acid metabolism)
Biochemical profile: Moderately elevated urine methylmalonate
Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures
Treatment: No effective treatment
Hyper-beta-aminoisobutyric aciduria (210100*)
D(R)-3-Aminoisobutyrate:pyruvate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated beta-aminoisobutyric acid
Clinical features: Benign
Treatment: None needed
Pyridoxine dependency with seizures (266100*)
Not determined
Biochemical profile: Elevated cerebrospinal fluid glutamate
Clinical features: Seizure disorder refractory to conventional anticonvulsants, high-pitched cry, hypothermia, jitteriness, dystonia, hepatomegaly, hypotonia, dyspraxia, developmental delay
Treatment: Pyridoxine
GABA-transaminase deficiency (137150*)
4-Aminobutyrate-alpha-ketoglutarate aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and cerebrospinal fluid GABA and beta-alanine, elevated carnosine
Clinical features: Accelerated linear growth, seizures, cerebellar hypoplasia, psychomotor delay, leukodystrophy, burst suppression electroencephalographic pattern
Treatment: No known treatment
4-Hydroxybutyric aciduria (271980*)
Succinic semialdehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary 4-hydroxybutyrate and glycine
Clinical features: Psychomotor retardation, speech delay, hypotonia
Treatment: Vigabatrin
Carnosinemia (212200*), homocarnosinosis (236130*), or both
Carnosinase
Biochemical profile: In carnosinemia phenotype, carnosinuria despite meat-free diet, elevated urine anserine after ingestion of food containing imidazole dipeptides, normal cerebrospinal fluid
In homocarnosinosis phenotype, elevated cerebrospinal fluid homocarnosine, normal serum carnosine
Clinical features: Usually benign; reported symptoms probably due to ascertainment bias
Treatment: None needed
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
GABA = gamma-aminobutyrate.