skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Закрито-кутова глаукома: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*

Mechanism

Examples

Anterior (pulling mechanism)

Contracture of membranes

Iridocorneal endothelial syndrome

Neovascular glaucoma

Posterior polymorphous dystrophy

Surgery (eg, corneal transplant)

Trauma (penetrating and nonpenetrating)

Contracture of inflammatory precipitates

Inflammatory membrane

Fuchs heterochromic iridocyclitis

Luetic interstitial keratitis

Posterior (pushing mechanism) with pupillary block

Lens induced

Intumescent lens

Subluxation of lens

Mobile lens syndrome

Posterior synechiae

Iris-vitreous block in aphakia

Pseudophakia

Uveitis

Posterior (pushing mechanism) without pupillary block

Aqueous misdirection

Ciliary block (malignant glaucoma)

Cysts of the iris and ciliary body

Forward vitreous shift after lens extraction

Intraocular tumors

Malignant melanoma

Retinoblastoma

Lens induced

Intumescent lens

Subluxation of lens

Mobile lens syndrome

Large or anterior displaced ciliary body

Plateau iris syndrome

Uveal edema

After scleral buckling, panretinal photocoagulation, or central retinal vein occlusion

Retrolenticular tissue contracture

Persistent hyperplastic primary vitreous

Retinopathy of prematurity (retrolental fibroplasia)

* Clinical examples cited; not an inclusive list of glaucomas.

Adapted from Ritch R, Shields MB, Krupin T: The Glaucomas, ed. 2. St. Louis, Mosby, 1996, p. 720; with permission.

Серед цих тем