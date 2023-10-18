Закрито-кутова глаукома: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*
Mechanism
Examples
Anterior (pulling mechanism)
Contracture of membranes
Iridocorneal endothelial syndrome
Neovascular glaucoma
Posterior polymorphous dystrophy
Surgery (eg, corneal transplant)
Trauma (penetrating and nonpenetrating)
Contracture of inflammatory precipitates
Inflammatory membrane
Fuchs heterochromic iridocyclitis
Luetic interstitial keratitis
Posterior (pushing mechanism) with pupillary block
Lens induced
Intumescent lens
Subluxation of lens
Mobile lens syndrome
Posterior synechiae
Iris-vitreous block in aphakia
Pseudophakia
Posterior (pushing mechanism) without pupillary block
Aqueous misdirection
Ciliary block (malignant glaucoma)
Cysts of the iris and ciliary body
Forward vitreous shift after lens extraction
Intraocular tumors
Large or anterior displaced ciliary body
Plateau iris syndrome
Uveal edema
After scleral buckling, panretinal photocoagulation, or central retinal vein occlusion
Retrolenticular tissue contracture
Persistent hyperplastic primary vitreous
Retinopathy of prematurity (retrolental fibroplasia)
