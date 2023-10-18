Побічні ефекти анаболічних стероїдів
Clearly shown
Equivocal
Poorly shown
Abnormal lipid profile (decreased HDL, increased LDL)
Liver abnormalities: Peliosis hepatitis, adenoma
Mood disorders (with high doses)
Androgenic effects: Acne, baldness, virilization and hirsutism in females
Gonadal suppression (decreased sperm count, testicular atrophy)
Premature closure of epiphyses, tendon/ligament ruptures
Female pseudohermaphroditism
Hypertension and LVH
Worsening of prostatic hypertrophy or preexisting carcinoma
Hepatic carcinoma
Decreased glucose tolerance
Increased risk of sudden death in athletes
Significant mood disorder with low doses
Cognitive deficits
HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LVH = left ventricular hypertrophy.