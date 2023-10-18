skip to main content
Побічні ефекти анаболічних стероїдів

Clearly shown

Equivocal

Poorly shown

Erythrocytosis

Abnormal lipid profile (decreased HDL, increased LDL)

Liver abnormalities: Peliosis hepatitis, adenoma

Mood disorders (with high doses)

Androgenic effects: Acne, baldness, virilization and hirsutism in females

Gonadal suppression (decreased sperm count, testicular atrophy)

Gynecomastia

Premature closure of epiphyses, tendon/ligament ruptures

Thromboembolism

Female pseudohermaphroditism

Hypertension and LVH

Worsening of prostatic hypertrophy or preexisting carcinoma

Hepatic carcinoma

Decreased glucose tolerance

Increased risk of sudden death in athletes

Significant mood disorder with low doses

Testicular/prostate cancer

Cognitive deficits

HDL = high-density lipoprotein; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; LVH = left ventricular hypertrophy.

