MSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Split Second Heart Sound With Atrial Septal Defect

Sound is that of fixed second heart sound (S2) splitting, ie, S1–A2–P2 at rest (“out”) and with inspiration (“in”). Splitting is fixed because the volume of flow through the right ventricle is increased throughout the respiratory cycle, eliminating the normal delay in closure of the pulmonic valve associated with inspiration.

Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

