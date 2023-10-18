Pericardial Friction Rub
Friction rubs are frequently described as creaking or scratching but may sound like more common murmurs. This rub is most often triphasic, with a soft systolic component and 2 louder components in quick succession during early diastole.
Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.
